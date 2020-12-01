'Juno' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and a current star on Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," announced Tuesday that he is transgender.

Page, 33, who was previously known as Ellen Page, shared the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

"I love that I am trans," he continued. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page also addressed fears about coming out as transgender.

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile," he wrote. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

"I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and the violence."

Page then noted that this year alone, at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of them Black or Latinx. He also condemned political leaders attacking the transgender community.

"Enough is enough. You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people," he wrote. "I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

Page, who married dancer Emma Portner in 2018, came out as a lesbian in 2014, seven years after being nominated for an Oscar for the 2007 hit "Juno," in which Page played a teen girl facing an unplanned pregnancy.

"Love you so much elliot," Portner commented on Page's Instagram post.

Page's fans and friends also chimed in with words of support.

"Elliot rules! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤" singer Miley Cyrus commented.

"I love you Elliot!!!!" actor Marin Ireland wrote.

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said in a statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page's announcement on Tuesday makes him one of the most prominent transgender performers in Hollywood along with Laverne Cox of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," Brian Michael Smith of "9-1-1: Lone Star," and Trace Lysette of "Hustlers" and Amazon's "Transparent."