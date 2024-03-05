The best books to read this March, according to author Kennedy Ryan

Looking for your next TODAY-approved book recommendation? Author Kennedy Ryan stopped by the show to share her suggestions for the month.

Ryan highlighted a variety of novels belonging to different genres so that there's something for everyone — plus a pick to celebrate Women's History Month.

Having already written over 20 books herself, Ryan is a literary expert. Her latest release, "This Could Be Us," is a complicated love story that follows a divorced single mother as she takes a chance at new love.

Best romance

"These retellings of classics featuring marginalized characters are so great," Ryan says. "Nikki’s background as a cultural anthropologist shines in her meticulous research and care for cultural nuance and tradition."

Best read for Women's History Month

"I found myself Googling details to fact check so much and loved finding all the truths of this beautiful friendship," Ryan shares.

Best memoir

According to Ryan, RuPaul's memoir is a 10 out of 10.

"We get to see the formative years of his journey — the traumas, exploration of sexuality and identity, and chasing his passion to entertain," Ryan shares. "The path to becoming one of the most recognizable cultural icons and someone who lives boldly and unapologetically as himself was fascinating."

Best Book to Screen

"It’s a real roller coaster and you will feel every bump and hairpin turn along with this troubled, but ultimately triumphant character," Ryan says.

Best fantasy

After a young girl is taken away from her homeland, she reinvents herself and opens a tea room that "doubles as a blood house for vampires at night," Ryan explains.

"The author describes it as 'Peaky Blinders' with a dash of 'King Arthur,'" Ryan adds.