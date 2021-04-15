Bob Saget defends Candace Cameron Bure from people who think she's 'fake'

During an appearance on Bob Saget's "Here for You" podcast, Candace Cameron Bure said that some think she's a "fake" person due to her upbeat, positive personality.

However, when she asked Saget what he thought, her "Full House" co-star declared that Bure was "the opposite of fake."

"When you are doing anything, you don't phone it in," said Saget. "You're a businesswoman. You sell things and you try to put your branding on it. That means something to you. You're not going to sell something that doesn't mean anything to you, and you're not faking. ... It's beautiful the way you're doing it, and you're doing it earnest. And I'm sorry you're perky sometimes! What's wrong with being perky?"

Saget also noted that Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on the sitcom, was "raised all positive" with "a lot of love and a lot of family," which has helped her develop the sunny personality she's had since she was a child. Bure was 11 years old when "Full House" began.

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget first met when they starred on 'Full House.' ABC via Getty Images

"When you watch the old episodes (of "Full House"), when it first started, you did have that positive light in your eyes that I did at 10 years old," said Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the show.

"You had a very positive glow about you, period," he added. "That's what you were like. And that doesn't mean you don't become a teenager and go through the stuff that girls and women and men and boys go through. You know, you're a positive person. So if you're perky, it's because you're excited and/or you've had a lot of caffeine."

Bure thanked Saget for his comments, noting that she was able to ignore most social media comments, but had a hard time dealing with "when people are annoyed that I'm such a happy person."

"I'm just like, let someone speak into this who's known me since I was 9 years old," Bure said.

"That's what people should know," Saget agreed. "There's nothing fake about you."

Earlier in the podcast, the two noted that they had had "an instant connection" during their time on "Full House."

"You and I had an instant connection," Saget said. "The acting was kind of — we came from the same place. People might think I'm always 20,000 miles an hour, but not really. You kind of grounded me."

"You're one of the most emotional people that I know, and one of the most sensitive people that I know, in my life," Bure replied. "So your acting has always come from that. It's always been so grounded and real, and you have always pulled from your heart strings ... You are so accessible to all of those emotions, and that's why we connected. ... We bounced off each other well."

Saget and Bure also discussed their return to their iconic characters on "Fuller House," the Netflix sequel to the classic series. Bure said that it was difficult to leave both shows, but it was "much more emotional" when "Fuller House" ended.

"I was not as upset with 'Full House,' because I was 18," Bure said. "I was 18, I had met (future husband Valeri Bure), and I knew I was going on to the next part of my journey in life, so I was excited for the future. I was sad that I was going to miss everyone ... I dealt with the end of 'Full House' very well, but the end of 'Fuller House' was much more emotional for me because it was such a gift to be able to come back and do the show and be with all of you."

Saget joked that even though Bure was in her late 30s when she worked on "Fuller House," she still seemed "like a kid" on the show.

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget reunited for 'Fuller House,' and Bure said she would be interested in any future 'Full House' sequels or projects. Mike Yarish / Netflix

"You're wonderful on it," Saget said. "You put your heart and soul - you completely put your heart and soul into it."

Bure expressed some disappointment that the sequel series ended after five seasons, instead of a sixth season as the team had hoped for. Saget said that he had initially wanted the series "to be a movie," and floated the idea of potentially writing his own sequel.

"What if in 10 years I write a 'Full House' movie script, like a Netflix movie or something?" Saget asked. "... Just all of us, like 'Star Trek, we come back ... and where are we? Where are we, really? And just make it a little more real. ... What if in 10 years, would you entertain something like that?"

"For sure," said Bure. "Without a doubt. No hesitation. As long as it's still family-friendly!"

