Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 3, 2019, 5:18 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

How will “Fuller House” deal with the absence of Lori Loughlin in the wake of her alleged role in the college admissions scandal?

Don’t ask Candace Cameron Bure.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure told Entertainment Tonight about how the comedy will address Loughlin's character, Aunt Becky. "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

Loughlin is not expected to appear in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron Bure has thrown her support behind Loughlin since news about her alleged involvement in the scandal broke.

“It’s too personal to us,” she told TODAY in April. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

When "Fuller House" won favorite funny TV show at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards in March, Cameron Bure, 43, didn’t mention Loughlin by name, but alluded to her while accepting the honor.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love and a loving family sticks together no matter what,” she said.

“They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she continued.

"Fuller House" patriarch Bob Saget has also played it coy when asked about Loughlin.

“I will say that I love her, and I will say that no comment. It’s a personal thing, it’s a personal thing,” the actor told the 3rd hour of TODAY in April. “It’s a strange time ... what do you say?”

In addition to not returning to "Fuller House," Loughlin was let go from Hallmark and "When Calls the Heart," which had to re-tool without her earlier this year in the middle of its sixth season.