Candace Cameron Bure defends 'inappropriate' photo with husband

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, ice hockey player Valeri Bure, have been married for 24 years. And as far as she's concerned, they can share any kind of darn photograph they want to.

Her fans, however, apparently have a different opinion.

On Friday, Bure posted a picture of herself and Valeri standing on a bridge in a sweet photo, where he's seen kissing her cheek as she smiles dreamily. A quick swipe to photo No. 2, however, shows them in the same location, but in a goofier mode: He's rested a hand over her breast and she's grinning:

"Sweet and spicy," she wrote in the caption. "24 years and counting."

Well, some of the comments on the photo were less than supportive, so she took to her Instagram story to defend the picture. As E! News reports, she said, "For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband. We have so much fun together."

In addition, she added, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri at the 18th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala in Beverly Hills in 2010. Joe Scarnici / FilmMagic

The Bures have been married since 1996, and have three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. In 2016, for their 20th anniversary, she wrote, "I couldn't be more proud to be here and love my man the way I do. But let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey."

Seems like they're still very much on track today, though. In her Instagram story, Bure nearly took her comments back, but ultimately decided not to. "I'm sorry if it offended you ... I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad that we have fun together after so many years and he can touch me all day long."