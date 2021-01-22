Candace Cameron Bure responds to fans 'disappointed' by who she follows on Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure is defending her decision to follow certain people on social media.

The “Fuller House” star posted a video on her Instagram story on Thursday, explaining why she follows the people she does, after several of her own followers took issue with her.

"I read several comments from people, and I think there's quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you're still around for following me here," she said, laughing.

Bure likes to have diversity in the people she follows on social media. candacecbure/Instagram

"People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."

Bure, 44, follows a wide range of people on Instagram, including President Biden, Vice President Harris, former first lady Melania Trump and conservative pundit Candace Owens. She tried to differentiate between following someone and supporting his or her beliefs.

"But a follow does not mean an endorsement," she went on to say. "A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument.

“I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out. And that helps me all the more know who I am and find my answers and know the truth and be prepared with those answers.”

Bure urged people to hear her out and reminded them that she’s only looking for a way to see other viewpoints that aren’t necessarily ones she shares.

“So, please remember that follows on Instagram or Twitter don’t equal endorsement and you don’t have to agree with everyone you follow, but if you choose to do that, guess what? You can and that’s great. But I choose to follow people that think like me and not like me and I think that is really the healthiest perspective. That’s how I navigate social media."

Bure wrapped up by saying she does her best to keep an even keel without letting anyone’s opinion rile her up.

"I follow left and right, but it doesn't make my blood boil," she said. "I don't get angry at it. So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn't upset me — it just gives me perspective."

Bure has been the subject of social media controversy before. In September, some people were taken aback when she posted a photo on Instagram with husband Valeri Bure cupping one of her breasts.

"For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband,” she said on her Instagram story, according to E! News. We have so much fun together."

More recently, she took to Facebook to lash out after people made some mean comments about her family’s Christmas photo.

“I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you,” she wrote, in part.