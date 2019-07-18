Here's some Megaburger-sized good news for “Beverly Hills, 90210” fans.

A Peach Pit pop-up restaurant is coming soon to serve the public for a limited time.

To help celebrate the show’s reboot — officially titled “BH90210” — Fox is opening a real version of the popular hangout from the show.

“As a special treat to you, Fox is officially re-opening the Peach Pit in Los Angeles this August. It’s true,” star Tori Spelling said in a video making the announcement.

Jason Priestley, as Brandon, served up burgers, shakes and so much more while working at the Peach Pit. Everett Collection

“You and your friends are invited to come hang out at our favorite hangout and have some diner food, some ‘90s nostalgia and some fun photo ops,” said Jennie Garth, who appears in the video alongside Spelling.

Unfortunately, the real Peach Pit will last about as long as Brenda’s tenure as a waitress at the fictional one. On Friday, Aug. 2, you can enjoy lunch from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 3, lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you like things a little more risqué, then you can book a table at the After Dark. It will be open Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can make reservations for both here.

Fans can whet their appetites at the pop-up while they wait for the highly anticipated premiere of “BH90210,” scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.