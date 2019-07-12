The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Shannen Doherty posted a photo of her and the other women of “Beverly Hills, 90210” sporting some of the clothes they wore during the original show’s run in anticipation of the upcoming reboot.

In the picture, Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are indeed rocking ‘90s-centric duds, including Doherty in an oversize tie, Carteris in a blazer, Spelling in a little black dress and Garth in a sundress with a choker around her neck.

“Wait what???? Flashback photo or present day? Guess you’ll have to tune in to see....,” Doherty cheekily wrote.

Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling in the clothes as they originally wore them back in the '90s. Everett Collection

Fashion, of course, is one of the many parts of “Beverly Hills, 90210” that made it so memorable, whether it’s any of these looks, Ian Ziering’s questionable taste in clothing or Luke Perry’s sideburns.

While the show's stars have been very busy promoting the highly anticipated reboot on social media, they've managed to remain tight-lipped about just what viewers can expect to see.

It's expected to feature the cast playing heightened versions of themselves.

"The new show is going to take your perceptions and flip 'em around in a really interesting way," Garth said in one spot.

"I know everything, and I'm not saying a word," added Ziering.

So, will the actresses once again be raiding their closets for ‘90s outfits? We’ll just have to wait to find out when “BH90210” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.