Fans of "Beverly Hills, 90210" aren't the only ones excited to see the show's cast members together again — the actors have had a blast reuniting, too.

In a new promo video shared on Wednesday, the stars of the upcoming "BH90210" revival gushed about their "special" connection.

The short clip gives fans a peek at several emotional moments from the revival as well as cute behind-the-scenes footage of the stars goofing around.

For the actors, who all first found fame together in the early 1990s, the new series has given them a chance to reconnect.

"Getting to work again with all my old friends has been one of the highlights of doing the show," says Jason Priestley.

"We have a very special, unique connection together that no one else will have," shares Brian Austin Green.

Like any reboot, "BH90210" will offer fans plenty of sweet memories of yesteryear.

"The show is definitely going to have a strong element of nostalgia," promises Jennie Garth.

But make no mistake, while the new revival is all about celebrating the past, it won't be about living in it.

"Going back is just what we need to go forward," says Tori Spelling in one scene from the show.

"BH90210" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.