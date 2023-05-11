'Below Deck' star Ben Robinson announces engagement to girlfriend Kiara Cabral

Ben Robinson is sailing off into the sunset with his love.

On May 11, the "Below Deck" fan favorite shared the happy news of his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Kiara Cabral. The reality star and British chef announced his news with a series of photos and a celebratory post on Instagram.

“After a wonderful 4-year relationship with my love Kiara, I decided to take the next step and propose…” he captioned his post on Instagram. “I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously, thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you.”

The post featured photos of Robinson, 42, and Cabral, 29, posing alongside one another while on a blue boat that drifted down a sunny marina.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Robinson revealed he proposed to Cabral while at Vatican Square during a trip to Rome.

“We are involved with various cruise lines and had a trip to Italy planned with Emerald Cruises Lines. After our cruising obligations, we decided to stay in Rome for four nights,” he explained to the outlet. “I could tell that Kiara saw this as a special moment and was definitely expecting more than a carbonara. She says not, but I could tell.”

Robinson and Kiara’s news comes days after Robinson’s close friend and former “Below Deck” cast mate Kate Chastain (who starred alongside Robinson in the Bravo series for several seasons until departing from the show after Season Seven) shot down fan speculation that he was the father of her son.

Chastain announced the birth of her son, Sullivan Cay, on May 3 with a post on Instagram. Users in the comments section of her posts were quick to note his likeness to Robinson.

“For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she wrote in a post shared to her Instagram story in response to the suggestions.

Last December, Chastain revealed that she was pregnant with her first child and that she would be raising her child as a single parent.