'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain shuts down speculation about her baby's father

Kate Chastain announced the arrival of her baby boy last week, and some fans were quick to point out how much they thought her son resembled a certain former cast member on "Below Deck."

The new mom dispelled comments that her baby looked like a tiny version of Ben Robinson, a chef who also co-starred on the reality show alongside Chastain, in an Instagram story.

"For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times," Chastain said.

@kate_chastain via Instagram

Though Chastain shut down the rumors, Robinson had previously posted a photo with her last month on Instagram, writing he is "so proud" of the person she has become and the mother she would soon be — initially fueling some fans' speculation about the baby's father's identity.

Chastain, 40, welcomed a baby boy with a nautical themed middle name earlier this month.

“Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on May 5.

Chastain announced her pregnancy in December 2022, showing off her baby bump in a photo captioned: "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you," with red and blue heart emojis.