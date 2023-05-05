‘Below Deck’ alum Kate Chastain welcomes her 1st child. See his cute name

Kate Chastain's first child is now above deck.

The former "Below Deck" reality star shared the joyous news on May 5 that she has welcomed a baby boy with an apparent nautical theme to his middle name.

"Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay," Chastain, 40, captioned a photo on Instagram of her holding her son. A cay is a low-elevation, sandy island on the surface of a reef.

"Below Deck" cast members and others shared their joy.

"Omg congrats," Daisy Kelliher commented.

"Awwwww! Congrats!! So cute!!" actor Jerry O'Connell wrote.

"Congratulations 🎈 he’s beautiful," "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge commented.

Fans repeatedly commented that her son looks like a mini version of former "Below Deck" cast member and chef Ben Robinson. He shared a photo on Instagram of them together last month, calling her a "great friend" and looking forward to her first child.

Chastain, who starred in "The Traitors" on Peacock this year, announced in December 2022 that she was pregnant by showing off her baby bump.

“I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙,” she captioned the post.

“I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother,” she told People last year. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”