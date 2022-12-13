'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain is pregnant with first child — see her bump!

Kate Chastain has an exciting new adventure on the horizon for 2023.

The reality star, who is known for starring on Bravo's hit show "Below Deck" for six seasons, just announced that she's expecting her first child next year.

Chastain, 39, shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump in a navy floral print sundress.

"I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙," the expectant mother captioned the post.

The baby is due in May 2023, according to People, and Chastain is eagerly awaiting her bundle of joy's arrival.

“I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother,” she told the publication. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”

The reality star also revealed her motivation for sharing her exciting news now, explaining that her baby bump will be on full display in two shows that she's appearing in soon.

“This is such a new and special experience, so I’m really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of 'Below Deck Galley Talk' about to air on Bravo after Christmas and 'The Traitors' premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer!” she said.

After reading about Chastain's exciting news, her friends and followers showered her with love in the comments section. "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy-Randle left the following message: "How did I miss this!?? Congratulations ❤️."

"Below Deck" star Fraser Olender also sent his love, writing, "Eeeeek the news is out!! Sooooo excited for you my angel 🤍🤍🤍."

Another "Below Deck" star, Rhylee Gerber, also weighed in, commenting, "🥰🤍 ecstatic!!"

Chastain will appear in Peacock’s new competition reality series, “The Traitors,” this January. Per Deadline, there will be a mix of celebrities and everyday people competing in the show, which is set in the Scottish Highlands.

There's $250,000 up for grabs and three of the contestants (aka "the traitors") are plotting to take the prize from their fellow contestants.

Celebrity contestants include Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville and "Shahs of Sunset" star Reza Farahan. There are also several familiar faces from competitive reality shows, including Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”) and Cirie Fields (“Survivor”).

