Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s fans can’t get enough of their rumored relationship — and it appears they're well aware.

After sparking dating rumors, the singer and the reality TV star are leaning in, leaving breadcrumbs for fans while not acknowledging the relationship outright.

For example, ahead of his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” Oct. 21, Bad Bunny filmed a promo video with “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner where he seemingly paid homage to a moment he had with Jenner on Instagram.

Bad Bunny shared a video of him telling Jenner to watch out for the mosquitos while they appeared to be going on a hike this past August.

He warned Garner about mosquitos in the "SNL" video, an apparant nod to the moment with Jenner, and fans quickly noticed. “Someone give the writers a raise,” one person commented. "Not the mosquitoes," another wrote.

The Puerto Rican rapper appeared to sing about their relationship in the song “Fina” off his new album earlier this month.

“The whole world talks, but they’re spectators,” he said on the track, according to a TODAY.com translation. “They wonder how we communicate, but better to not even tell them.”

What have they said? Here’s a breakdown and timeline of everything we know so far about Bad Bunny and Jenner’s rumored relationship.

Feb. 2023: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spark dating rumors

Rumors started swirling that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were dating after they were reportedly spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.

March 2023: Bad Bunny seemingly disses Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend

Bad Bunny appeared on Eladio Carrión's“Coco Chanel” song March. His verse seemed contained what appeared to be a dig at Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Bad Bunny sings, “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe,” which translates to “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it” in English.

In the song, Bad Bunny also said, “Las de escorpio son peligro,” which translates to “Scorpio women are dangerous." Born Nov. 3, 1995, Jenner’s zodiac sign is Scorpio.

April 2023: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend Coachella

Bad Bunny performed a headlining set at Coachella in April. Jenner, who was in the audience, was seen dancing along to his music in the crowd.

In a video that a fan shared on TikTok, Jenner does a little twirl in the audience as the singer performed his hit song “Después de la Playa.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go on multiple outings together

Following Coachella, Bad Bunny and Jenner were then seen publicly hanging out multiple times.

They attended a Met Gala afterparty together in May in New York City, then headed to L.A to watch the Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors.

While sitting courtside, Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen getting cozy. One picture taken during the evening shows Jenner whispering in Bad Bunny’s ear as he laughs, and another pic shows Bad Bunny putting his arm around Jenner’s chair.

Bad Bunny laughs along with Kendall Jenner while they sit courtside at a Lakers game. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

June 2023: Bad Bunny responds to rumors he’s dating Kendall Jenner

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny acknowledged the dating rumors.

“I know something is going to come out,” he told the outlet. “I know (people are) going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When he was directly ask about his relationship status, Bad Bunny doubled down on his need for privacy.

“That’s the only answer,” he said. “In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Bad Bunny noted that he doesn’t “focus” on fans paying too much attention on his personal life.

“Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that,” he said. “I’m always going to keep living my way.”

August 2023: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted together at a Drake concert

Bad Bunny and Jenner were seen attending a Drake concert together in Inglewood, California, according to E! News.

A video that a fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the two celebs getting close to one another in the crowd. At one point in the clip, the two hold each other close.

September 2023: Bad Bunny says he has 'no commitment to clarify' rumors about his love life

Bad Bunny spoke about his love life again during an interview with Vanity Fair. He said he doesn't feel the need to "clarify anything" to the public.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” Bad Bunny said.

“There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

September 2023: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear in a Gucci ad

Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared in an ad for the new Gucci Valigeria campaign in September.

The campaign released multiple photographs, including one of them strolling through an airport carrying luggage and another of Bad Bunny hugging Jenner, smiles on their faces.

People were enthusiastic in the comments, writing, “They are so hot together. power couple.”

Another said, “It makes me so happy to see a couple so in love like them creating a wholesome environment,” with flower and heart emoji.

A third added, “I LOVE THISSSSSSS!!!! GOALS to look like this arriving to the airport for a long vacation,” with several heart face emoji.

October 2023: Bad Bunny seemingly pays homage to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand

On Oct. 13, photographer Jomo Davila shared a picture of Bad Bunny wearing a white t-shirt that said “818 Outpost” on it.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the singer was seemingly paying homage to Jenner’s 818 tequila brand.

“Bad bunny wearing 818 😮,” one person commented.

Bad Bunny seemingly pays homage to Kendall Jenner's tequila brand by wearing a shirt that says "818 Outpost" on Instagram. @jomodavila via Instagram

October 2023: Bad Bunny seemingly gives a nod to Kendall Jenner in a "Saturday Night Live" promo

To promote his "SNL" hosting gig, Bad Bunny released a short promo video with "SNL" cast member Heidi Gardner. He appeared to reference a moment he had with Jenner on Instagram back in August.

Bad Bunny shared a video of him telling Jenner to watch out for the mosquitos. He issues the same warning to Gardner.