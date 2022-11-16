Scorpio celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the scorpion?

If your birthday is in October or November, there’s a good chance you’re a Scorpio. The sun is normally in Scorpio between the dates of Oct. 23 and Nov. 21.
Though often mistaken for a fire sign because of its intense, passionate nature, Scorpio is a fixed water sign. This sign follows the air sign of Libra and precedes the fire sign of Sagittarius.
According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Scorpios are intuitive beings, with a witchy side that fits perfectly into the spooky season of Halloween. Scorpios are fiercely loyal individuals, so they often make great friends (and close readers). They are deeply emotional people, but many Scorpios have a tendency to put on a brave face and avoid vulnerability. When it comes to achieving their goals, Scorpios have a direct nature and never let anything get in the way of their ambition.
If you’re on the search for your famous Scorpio twin, keep reading this list of thirty iconic Scorpio celebs.
Kendall Jenner
Model and part of the Kardashian clan Kendall Jenner is a proud Scorpio, born on Nov. 3. Kendall’s fierce loyalty is just one of her many Scorpio traits. “I’m a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don’t like you, you’re screwed,” Jenner told Allure.
Drake
Rapper Drake, born Oct. 24, isn’t afraid to hide his Scorpio side either. In addition to titling his fifth studio album “Scorpion,” Drake released a song on his first official mixtape named “A Scorpio’s Mind.” In one line, Drake sings, “I said it and meant it the Scorpio’s mind has many dimensions.”
Ellen Pompeo
Actor and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, born Nov. 10, relates to the darker side of Scorpios. “I’m a Scorpio, I’m super intense and dark, and being positive is something I’ve had to learn to do,” Pompeo told Hello Giggles.
Penn Badgley
Actor Penn Badgley, known for his roles in throwback teen drama “Gossip Girl” and creepy Netflix thriller “You,” is a Scorpio. Badgley's birthday is Nov. 1.
Demi Moore
Actor Demi Moore seems to have a positive relationship with her Scorpio self. Moore posted a selfie on Instagram, calling herself a “little Scorpio” and promoting her new memoir “Inside Out.” Moore's birthday is Nov. 11.
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs takes a similar route to Drake, unabashedly boasting about being a Scorpio. Diddy's birthday is Nov. 4. In his song “Jealous Guy,” Diddy tries to dismiss some Scorpio rumors, singing, “And I’m a Scorpio and I’m not a jealous guy.” In the “73 Questions With Sean “Diddy” Combs” video interview for Vogue, Diddy proves just how proud he is to be a Scorpio. When asked how he describes himself, Diddy replied, “I’m vivacious, eccentric and I’m a Scorpio.”
Michael Strahan
Television personality, journalist and former football player Michael Strahan is a Scorpio. Strahan's birthday is Nov. 21. He retweeted a friend’s post on Twitter, joking about being "twin Scorpios."
Katy Perry
Pop star Katy Perry's birthday is Oct. 25. With her fiery personality and direct temperament, Perry exudes Scorpio energy. Taylor Swift, a Sagittarius, said that she has talked with Perry about their astrological identities and how the two differ in their approach to communication. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened,’” Swift said about Perry to Rolling Stone.
Shailene Woodley
Born Nov. 15, Woodley has admitted to factoring astrological signs into potential dating partners, telling Cosmopolitan that she once dated an Aries and “it didn’t go very well. It’s that Scorpio-Aries thing.”
Julia Roberts
The Scorpio superstar, with an Oct. 28 birthday, is able to bounce from genre to genre, known for her roles in romantic comedies, dramas, thrillers and more. Roberts’ multifaceted talents perfectly align with Scorpio traits. Scorpios can be moody and emotional, but they are also devoted, loyal friends and brave individuals.
Rita Wilson
Actor, singer and producer Rita Wilson's birthday is Oct. 26. Wilson loves to talk about astrology with her friends. The Scorpio star posts shoutouts to her "Scorpio sisters," like an Instagram post for Julia Roberts and a Facebook post for Maria Shriver.
Tracee Ellis Ross
“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross's birthday is Oct. 29. Ross posted a stylish photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th … mark your calendars. Ok bye.”
Kelly Osbourne
Born Oct. 27, Osbourne relates to the spooky side of Scorpios. She reposted a meme about dating as a Scorpio on Facebook, poking fun at Scorpios’ assertive side.
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie, whose birthday is Oct. 28, once retweeted, “It’s the confidence of the Scorpio woman that makes her stand out in a crowd.”
Kris Jenner
Assertive, confident, direct and ambitious … ring any bells? Reality star and momager Kris Jenner was born on Nov. 5, making her a Scorpio alongside her daughter, Kendall.
Caitlyn Jenner
If you think two Scorpios in one family is a lot, try having three! Television personality and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner's parent, has a Oct. 28 birthday.
Hillary Clinton
Politician, diplomat, former lawyer and former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton is a Scorpio, calls Oct. 26 her birthday.
Bill Gates
When it comes to powerful Scorpios, Clinton isn’t alone. Microsoft co-founder and businessperson Bill Gates birthday is Oct. 28.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg, born Nov. 13, is one of just 17 EGOT recipients, meaning she has been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Scorpios aren’t doing too bad for themselves, huh?
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel, host of late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” celebrates his birthday on Nov. 13.
David Schwimmer
Actor David Schwimmer, born Nov. 2, is best known for his role as Ross in the hit sitcom “Friends.”
Leonardo DiCaprio
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a leading man in film after film, famous for his roles in period pieces and dramatic biopics. DiCaprio was born on Nov. 11.
Emma Stone
Actor Emma Stone of "La La Land" and "Easy A" fame has a Nov. 6 birthday.
Anne Hathaway
Actor Anne Hathaway of “The Princess Diaries” and “The Devil Wears Prada” fame was born on Nov. 12.
Joaquin Phoenix
Like a true Scorpio, Joaquin Phoenix isn't afraid to face his dark side. He's known playing a host of dark and complex characters, the most recent being Arthur Fleck or the Joker in “Joker." Phoenix's birthday is Oct. 28.
Winona Ryder
Born Oct. 29, Winona Ryder also shows her Scorpio side in her film roles. Ryder took on plenty of quirky, eccentric roles in films in the 1980s and 90s, including “Heathers,” “Beetlejuice” and “Edward Scissorhands.” Currently, Ryder is starring in the supernatural horror show “Stranger Things.”
Willow Smith
Singer and actor (and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) Willow Smith celebrates her birthday and Halloween on the same day: Oct. 31.
Matthew McConaughey
Actor (and self-proclaimed pickle lover) Matthew McConaughey was born on Nov. 4.
Jeff Probst
Television host and executive producer Jeff Probst is best known for being the host of the reality show “Survivor” since 2000. Probst was born on Nov. 4, sharing a birthday with Matthew McConaughey.
Sally Field
Award-winning actor Sally Fields, born Nov. 6, is known for her roles in films and television shows like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Steel Magnolias.”