Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny make public appearance together courtside at Lakers game

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemed to enjoy a recent NBA matchup together.

Amid rumors that the pair are dating, the reality television star, 27, and Puerto Rican singer, 29, were spotted sitting courtside next to each other at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors semifinal playoff game on May 12.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny cozy up together in Crypto.com Arena on Friday, May 12. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were photographed cozying up to one another, whispering in the other’s ear and laughing together throughout the game.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

They also sat next to Yung Taco, whose real name is Travis Bennett, and photographer Renell Medrano.

On her Instagram story, Jenner shared snaps from the game with Bennett and Medrano, but none with Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny whisper to each other and laugh during the playoff game. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Jenner wore a white crop top paired with an animal print skirt and boots. Bad Bunny sported a black leather jacket, hat and sunglasses.

Bad Bunny has his arm around Kendall Jenner while they sit together at the Lakers game. Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN’s SportsCenter also shared a video to Twitter of Jenner and Bad Bunny walking along the court at Crypto.com Arena.

“Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in attendance for Game 6,” they captioned the video, adding a fire emoji.

On social media, fans couldn't get enough of the pair, with many sharing photos and questioning whether Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating.

Several Twitter users tweeted pictures of Jenner and Bad Bunny sitting together, adding various heart emoji to the caption.

Another Twitter user pointed out their coordinating shoes, writing, "kendall jenner and bad bunny matching boots... so cute."

Others were shocked at the possible couple, tweeting, "sorry bad bunny and kendall jenner dating still feels like a glitch in the simulation to me but its real."

The two have been spotted together recently, but have not publicly commented on the dating rumors.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Jenner and Bad Bunny.