Bad Bunny responds to rumors he’s dating Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny declined to disclose whether he's dating Kendall Jenner, or anyone for that matter, and said he won't be sharing much about his personal life anytime soon.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published June 21, the Grammy winner acknowledged the dating rumors associated with him and "The Kardashians" star. The rumors began swirling at the beginning of this year after the pair were spotted together grabbing food, going on vacation, horseback riding and attending a Lakers game.

“I know something is going to come out," he told the outlet of the rumors. "I know (people are) going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Later in the conversation, when asked directly about his relationship status and the rumors involving Jenner, the "Un Verano Sin Ti" singer doubled down on protecting his privacy.

“That’s the only answer," he said. "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

He added that he doesn't "focus" on fans paying such close attention to his personal life.

“Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that," he said. "I’m always going to keep living my way.”

He also responded to rumors that one of his new tracks, "Where She Goes," is about Jenner. He told the outlet that the song was simply inspired by “cosas de la vida,” or “things in life.”

Jenner echoed Bad Bunny's point in an interview published in The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

“No comment," she said when asked about him. She then explained how she handles all relationships in her life.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," she said.

“I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she added.