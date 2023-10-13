Fans are decoding the lyrics to Bad Bunny's 'Fina.' Read the English translation

Bad Bunny has released his fifth studio album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.”
The album, with a title that translates to “nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow,” has 22 tracks, including two previously released singles “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview,” as well as features from artists like Feid, Eladio Carrión and more.
Since the album’s midnight release, a fan favorite song has already emerged: “Fina.” The third track, which translates to “Classy,” features Young Miko, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican rapper who is on the rise as part of the reggaetón scene’s youngest generation of artists. The song also appears to sample Tego Calderón’s “Pa’ Que Retozen” from his album “El Abayarde,” one of the albums that contributed to popularizing reggaetón around the world.
Amidst praise for his collaboration with Young Miko, fans are also already decoding one line from "Fina" in particular that seemingly addresses fans speculation about his rumored relationship with model Kendall Jenner.
After the duo were photographed together multiple times beginning last February, they seemed to confirm their romance by appearing together in a Gucci ad in September. A common question on social media has been from fans asking how the two communicate, given that Bad Bunny has been open about English being his second language.
On "Fina," he appears to address the question head on: “To’ el mundo habla, pero están de espectador (Ey, ey) / Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo.’” Those lyrics translate to: “The whole world talks, but they’re spectators / They wonder how we communicate, but better to not even tell them.”
On top of his new album, the Grammy-award winning Puerto Rican artist will be on double duty as both host and performer on Saturday Night Live Oct. 21, and is starring on Prime Video’s wrestling biopic Cassandro with Gael García Bernal.
Read on for the full lyrics in both English and Spanish to "Fina."
Warning: The following lyrics contain explicit language.
An English translation of the full lyrics from "Fina" by Bad Bunny featuring Young Miko
Translation by TODAY.com:
Miko, ey
Miko, ey
Miko, prr
It’s Baby Miko
Your look is deep and mine is penetrating
I feel like I know you from before
She told me she’s never been with a singer
Nah, I don’t believe you
F--- it, mami, I’m going in flow Curbelo, ey
For you to c--- fast, I don’t need LELO
In all of my videos they made you a model
Gimme booty, gimme face, gimme hair, wow
She’s not a slut, she’s a happy woman
Classy, but she likes the PR streets
Diva, she goes for men and also women
She’s mine when she asks me to film her, well let’s do it
I like the bitchy and the ratchet, kinky and savage
Shy, but not when she asks me to go down
Let’s go to “LALA Remix,” I took off your steam
She left me her phone number at the Dr. Simi
I’m going to be your baby mother like YOVNGCHIMI
She’s from the west, babycakes, it’s yummy, mini
I know you wanna see me
It’s nothing, let yourself be seen, are you gonna pretend?
The sluttiest are the classiest
The sluttiest are the classiest
The sluttiest are the classiest
The sluttiest are the classiest
Say what they say, we’re gonna enjoy life
Say what they say, we’re gonna enjoy life
Ey, ey
I like the nasty, baby, how ‘bout you?
I have my d--- shaved and big headed like Caillou
Kisses on the neck, kisses on the p----
I don’t know what you did to me, mami, that has me crazy
Let’s go to the Gucci to do it in the fitting room
From the back and at the same time the vibrator
The sex in the morning, I call it “the alarm”
Everyone talks but they’re spectators
They wonder how we communicate, but better to not even tell them
Tell them that from the get we connected, and that f------ we kill it
That I’m horny, but you win me
Really high f------ at your sister’s house
I’m your Bambino, you’re my Villana
Let’s do it today because nobody knows what’s gonna happen tomorrow
Ey, because of how she f---- me, sometimes I think she loves me
Baby has it, she has her things, she does whatever she wants
Mami, I’m gonna show you how it is that an a-- is sucked
Give it to me, come here, baby, get in four
This is for all the bebesotas of the whole world
That are hot, and have their own thing
And live how they want, from their ovaries, their balls, from wherever
Let’s go everyone to slut it up, f--- it
From the Bunny and Young Miko
Tell me something, mami, what is it?
Ey
Mami, be yourself and f--- it
And f--- it
Talk to him about ticket, don’t talk to him about weddings
No, don’t talk to him about weddings
Mami, be yourself and f--- it
And f--- it
Talk to him about ticket, don’t talk to him about weddings
No, don’t talk to him about weddings
Ay, tell me, hahaha
Look, you know that we don’t give a f--- about what y’all think, right?
Oh, okay
Ta' to
The full Spanish lyrics of “Fina” by Bad Bunny featuring Young Miko
[Intro: Young Miko]
Ey
Miko, ey
Miko, ey
Miko, prr
It’s Baby Miko
[Verso 1: Young Miko & Tego Calderón]
Tu mirada es profunda y la mía es penetrante
Yo siento que te conozco de ante’
Me dijo que nunca había esta’o con un cantante
Nah, no te creo
Que se joda, mami, voy pa’ dentro flow Curbelo, ey
Pa’ que te vengas rápido no necesito LELO
En to’ mis video’ te pusieron de modelo, mmm
Dame booty, damе cara, dame pelo (Perra), wow
Ella no еs puta, ella es mujer alegre
Fina, pero le gusta la calle ‘e PR
Diva, se tira a hombre’ y también mujere’
Es mía cuando me pide que la grabe, pues dale
Me gustan las bitchie’ y las yale’, kinkie’ y salvaje’
Tímida, pero no cuando me pide que baje
Vamo’ pa’ “LALA Remix”, te quité los steamy
Me dejó el número ‘e teléfono en el Dr. Simi (Yeah)
Yo voy a ser tu baby mother como YOVNGCHIMI (Prr)
Es de west, biscochita, ‘tá rico, mini (Muah)
I know you wanna see me
Eso no es na’, déjate ver, ¿te va’ a hacer? Sí (Oye)
[Coro: Young Miko & Tego Calderón]
Si las más puta’ son las más fina’
Si las más puta’ son las más fina’
Si las más puta’ son las más fina’
Si las más puta’ son las más fina’
[Post-Coro: Tego Calderón]
Digan lo que digan, vamo’ a gozarno’ la vida
Di-Di-Di-Di-Di-Digan lo que digan, vamo’ a gozarno’ la vida
[Verso 2: Bad Bunny]
Ey, ey
Me gustan las suciería’, baby, how ‘bout you?
Tengo el bicho afeita’o y cabezón como Caillou
Besito’ en el cuello, besito’ en el toto
No sé qué tú me hiciste, mami, que me tiene’ loco
Dale, vamos pa’ la Gucci pa’ hacerlo en el probador
De espaldita y a la vez el vibrador
El polvito en la mañana, le digo “el despertador”
To’ el mundo habla, pero están de espectador (Ey, ey)
Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo’
Dile que de una conectamo’, je, y que chingando nos matamo’
Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’
Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana
Yo soy tu Bambino, tú eres mi Villana
Vamo’ a hacerlo hoy porque nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
Ey, por la forma en que me chinga, a veces pienso que me ama, ey
La baby tiene cuarto’, tiene lo de ella, hace lo que le da la gana, je
Mami, hoy voy a enseñarte cómo es que un culo se mama, jeje
Dame acá, ven aquí, baby, ponte en cuatro, dale
[Interludio: Bad Bunny]
Oye, esto es pa’ toa’ las bebesota’ del mundo entero
Que están bien rica’, que tienen lo de ella’
Y que viven como les salga de los, de los ovario’, de los cojone’, de donde sea
Vamo’ todo el mundo a putearlo, que se joda
De parte del Conejo y Young Miko
Dime algo, mami, ¿qué fue?
Ey
[Puente: Bad Bunny, Bad Bunny & Young Miko]
Mami, sé tú y que se joda
Y que se joda
Háblale de ticket, no le hables de boda
No, no le hables de boda
Mami, sé tú y que se joda
Y que se joda
Háblale de ticket, no le hables de boda
No, no le hables de boda, ja
[Outro: Bad Bunny]
Ay, dime, jajaja
Mera, tú sabe’ que a nosotro’ nos importa un bicho lo que ustede’ piensen, ¿verdá’?
Ah, okey, okey, okey, okey
‘Tá to’