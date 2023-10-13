Fans are decoding the lyrics to Bad Bunny's 'Fina.' Read the English translation

Bad Bunny has released his fifth studio album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.”

The album, with a title that translates to “nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow,” has 22 tracks, including two previously released singles “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview,” as well as features from artists like Feid, Eladio Carrión and more.

Since the album’s midnight release, a fan favorite song has already emerged: “Fina.” The third track, which translates to “Classy,” features Young Miko, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican rapper who is on the rise as part of the reggaetón scene’s youngest generation of artists. The song also appears to sample Tego Calderón’s “Pa’ Que Retozen” from his album “El Abayarde,” one of the albums that contributed to popularizing reggaetón around the world.

Amidst praise for his collaboration with Young Miko, fans are also already decoding one line from "Fina" in particular that seemingly addresses fans speculation about his rumored relationship with model Kendall Jenner.

After the duo were photographed together multiple times beginning last February, they seemed to confirm their romance by appearing together in a Gucci ad in September. A common question on social media has been from fans asking how the two communicate, given that Bad Bunny has been open about English being his second language.

On "Fina," he appears to address the question head on: “To’ el mundo habla, pero están de espectador (Ey, ey) / Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo.’” Those lyrics translate to: “The whole world talks, but they’re spectators / They wonder how we communicate, but better to not even tell them.”

On top of his new album, the Grammy-award winning Puerto Rican artist will be on double duty as both host and performer on Saturday Night Live Oct. 21, and is starring on Prime Video’s wrestling biopic Cassandro with Gael García Bernal.

Read on for the full lyrics in both English and Spanish to "Fina."

Warning: The following lyrics contain explicit language.

An English translation of the full lyrics from "Fina" by Bad Bunny featuring Young Miko

Translation by TODAY.com:

Miko, ey

Miko, ey

Miko, prr

It’s Baby Miko

Your look is deep and mine is penetrating

I feel like I know you from before

She told me she’s never been with a singer

Nah, I don’t believe you

F--- it, mami, I’m going in flow Curbelo, ey

For you to c--- fast, I don’t need LELO

In all of my videos they made you a model

Gimme booty, gimme face, gimme hair, wow

She’s not a slut, she’s a happy woman

Classy, but she likes the PR streets

Diva, she goes for men and also women

She’s mine when she asks me to film her, well let’s do it

I like the bitchy and the ratchet, kinky and savage

Shy, but not when she asks me to go down

Let’s go to “LALA Remix,” I took off your steam

She left me her phone number at the Dr. Simi

I’m going to be your baby mother like YOVNGCHIMI

She’s from the west, babycakes, it’s yummy, mini

I know you wanna see me

It’s nothing, let yourself be seen, are you gonna pretend?

The sluttiest are the classiest

The sluttiest are the classiest

The sluttiest are the classiest

The sluttiest are the classiest

Say what they say, we’re gonna enjoy life

Say what they say, we’re gonna enjoy life

Ey, ey

I like the nasty, baby, how ‘bout you?

I have my d--- shaved and big headed like Caillou

Kisses on the neck, kisses on the p----

I don’t know what you did to me, mami, that has me crazy

Let’s go to the Gucci to do it in the fitting room

From the back and at the same time the vibrator

The sex in the morning, I call it “the alarm”

Everyone talks but they’re spectators

They wonder how we communicate, but better to not even tell them

Tell them that from the get we connected, and that f------ we kill it

That I’m horny, but you win me

Really high f------ at your sister’s house

I’m your Bambino, you’re my Villana

Let’s do it today because nobody knows what’s gonna happen tomorrow

Ey, because of how she f---- me, sometimes I think she loves me

Baby has it, she has her things, she does whatever she wants

Mami, I’m gonna show you how it is that an a-- is sucked

Give it to me, come here, baby, get in four

This is for all the bebesotas of the whole world

That are hot, and have their own thing

And live how they want, from their ovaries, their balls, from wherever

Let’s go everyone to slut it up, f--- it

From the Bunny and Young Miko

Tell me something, mami, what is it?

Ey

Mami, be yourself and f--- it

And f--- it

Talk to him about ticket, don’t talk to him about weddings

No, don’t talk to him about weddings

Mami, be yourself and f--- it

And f--- it

Talk to him about ticket, don’t talk to him about weddings

No, don’t talk to him about weddings

Ay, tell me, hahaha

Look, you know that we don’t give a f--- about what y’all think, right?

Oh, okay

Ta' to

The full Spanish lyrics of “Fina” by Bad Bunny featuring Young Miko

Lyrics courtesy of Genius

[Intro: Young Miko]

Ey

Miko, ey

Miko, ey

Miko, prr

It’s Baby Miko

[Verso 1: Young Miko & Tego Calderón]

Tu mirada es profunda y la mía es penetrante

Yo siento que te conozco de ante’

Me dijo que nunca había esta’o con un cantante

Nah, no te creo

Que se joda, mami, voy pa’ dentro flow Curbelo, ey

Pa’ que te vengas rápido no necesito LELO

En to’ mis video’ te pusieron de modelo, mmm

Dame booty, damе cara, dame pelo (Perra), wow

Ella no еs puta, ella es mujer alegre

Fina, pero le gusta la calle ‘e PR

Diva, se tira a hombre’ y también mujere’

Es mía cuando me pide que la grabe, pues dale

Me gustan las bitchie’ y las yale’, kinkie’ y salvaje’

Tímida, pero no cuando me pide que baje

Vamo’ pa’ “LALA Remix”, te quité los steamy

Me dejó el número ‘e teléfono en el Dr. Simi (Yeah)

Yo voy a ser tu baby mother como YOVNGCHIMI (Prr)

Es de west, biscochita, ‘tá rico, mini (Muah)

I know you wanna see me

Eso no es na’, déjate ver, ¿te va’ a hacer? Sí (Oye)

[Coro: Young Miko & Tego Calderón]

Si las más puta’ son las más fina’

Si las más puta’ son las más fina’

Si las más puta’ son las más fina’

Si las más puta’ son las más fina’

[Post-Coro: Tego Calderón]

Digan lo que digan, vamo’ a gozarno’ la vida

Di-Di-Di-Di-Di-Digan lo que digan, vamo’ a gozarno’ la vida

[Verso 2: Bad Bunny]

Ey, ey

Me gustan las suciería’, baby, how ‘bout you?

Tengo el bicho afeita’o y cabezón como Caillou

Besito’ en el cuello, besito’ en el toto

No sé qué tú me hiciste, mami, que me tiene’ loco

Dale, vamos pa’ la Gucci pa’ hacerlo en el probador

De espaldita y a la vez el vibrador

El polvito en la mañana, le digo “el despertador”

To’ el mundo habla, pero están de espectador (Ey, ey)

Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo’

Dile que de una conectamo’, je, y que chingando nos matamo’

Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’

Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana

Yo soy tu Bambino, tú eres mi Villana

Vamo’ a hacerlo hoy porque nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Ey, por la forma en que me chinga, a veces pienso que me ama, ey

La baby tiene cuarto’, tiene lo de ella, hace lo que le da la gana, je

Mami, hoy voy a enseñarte cómo es que un culo se mama, jeje

Dame acá, ven aquí, baby, ponte en cuatro, dale

[Interludio: Bad Bunny]

Oye, esto es pa’ toa’ las bebesota’ del mundo entero

Que están bien rica’, que tienen lo de ella’

Y que viven como les salga de los, de los ovario’, de los cojone’, de donde sea

Vamo’ todo el mundo a putearlo, que se joda

De parte del Conejo y Young Miko

Dime algo, mami, ¿qué fue?

Ey

[Puente: Bad Bunny, Bad Bunny & Young Miko]

Mami, sé tú y que se joda

Y que se joda

Háblale de ticket, no le hables de boda

No, no le hables de boda

Mami, sé tú y que se joda

Y que se joda

Háblale de ticket, no le hables de boda

No, no le hables de boda, ja

[Outro: Bad Bunny]

Ay, dime, jajaja

Mera, tú sabe’ que a nosotro’ nos importa un bicho lo que ustede’ piensen, ¿verdá’?

Ah, okey, okey, okey, okey

‘Tá to’