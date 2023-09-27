Bad Bunny has his 1st on-screen kiss in ‘Cassandro.' Who is he playing?

Bad Bunny returns to the big screen and this time co-starring alongside Gael García Bernal in “Cassandro.”

The Prime Video film, now streaming, tells the story of gay amateur wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, who against all odds transformed himself into the beloved and renowned exótico Cassandro.

The true story is filled with heartache, prejudice, yet Armendáriz's perseverance and determination amid hate and homophobia.

The singer, whose given name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Martínez, makes an appearance as one of Cassandro's potential love interests.

Below, find out more about Bad Bunny's role in "Cassandro."

Who does Bad Bunny play in ‘Cassandro’?

Bad Bunny portrays Felipe, an assistant assigned by Cassandro’s agent and booker Lorenzo (Joaquín Cosío) to cover any of his needs.

In the film, Cassandro expresses his interest in him while Felipe tells him he has a girlfriend. The two share a kiss.

“I thought I knew who Cassandro was because I’ve heard his name since I was a kid, but it was mind-blowing when I learned who he actually is, his back story, and what he has done,” the Puerto Rican actor and singer said in the press notes. “My character, Felipe, is energetic and wants to escalate in life to become important. Far from being the only one who takes care of Saúl, Felipe grows in him to develop a special connection beyond work only.”

The singer said that playing Felipe was challenging, “As it demanded a particular level of energy. I felt weird at some moments — it was clear what he meant for Saúl but for Felipe … I’m not sure.”

Bad Bunny as Felipe in "Cassandro." Alejandro Lopez Pineda / Amazon Prime Video

Is Felipe based on a real person?

Director Roger Ross Williams tells TODAY.com that some characters, including Bad Bunny’s, were changed but inspired by people who impacted Armendáriz’s life.

“They’re semi-based on real characters. I mean, this is a fiction. So we took creative license,” Williams says. “We really took inspiration from some real characters. But we’ve changed them.”

What other movies has Bad Bunny been in?

Bad Bunny had a minor role in “F9” and had a prominent role in the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico” as Everardo Arturo “Kitty” Paez. However, his feature film debut was in 2022’s “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt.

Ahead of the film's release, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer told TODAY.com that being on set was really awesome, saying in Puerto Rican slang, “Brutal.”

“It was a very beautiful experience working with him. It felt like a fantasy,” Bad Bunny said in Spanish over the phone, adding that Pitt gave him some advice while working together.

“At moments I was like, ‘What am I doing here with Brad Pitt, doing a movie and beating each other up?!’” he said. “I trained a lot, but it was a great experience.”