Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go Instagram official with new Gucci ad. All about their relationship

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's fans can't get enough of their rumored relationship.

After the pair sparked dating rumors earlier this year by going on multiple outings together, Bad Bunny and Jenner then appeared in a cute ad to promote the new Gucci Valigeria campaign.

In one adorable photo that Gucci shared on Instagram, Bad Bunny is hugging Jenner from behind while she smiles on top of a luggage cart that was packed with Gucci suitcases.

In the comments, one person wrote, "They are so hot together. power couple."

Another said, "It makes me so happy to see a couple so in love like them creating a wholesome environment," with flower and heart emoji.

A third added, "I LOVE THISSSSSSS!!!! GOALS to look like this arriving to the airport for a long vacation," with several heart face emoji.

Here's a breakdown of Bad Bunny and Jenner's rumored relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spark dating rumors

In February, rumors started swirling that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were dating after they were reportedly spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.

Bad Bunny seemingly disses Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend

In May, Bad Bunny did a feature for Eladio Carrión on his "Coco Chanel" song.

In his verse, Bad Bunny seemingly made a dig at Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

In Spanish, Bad Bunny sang, "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick/ Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix/ Ella lo sabe,” which translates to “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick/ But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix/ She knows it" in English.

In the song, Bad Bunny also said, "Las de escorpio son peligro,” which means “Scorpio women are dangerous," and as most fans know, Jenner's astrology sign is Scorpio.

She was born on November 3, 1995.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend Coachella

In April, Bad Bunny performed a headlining set at Coachella. Jenner, who was in the audience, was seen dancing along to his music in the crowd.

In a video that a fan shared on TikTok, you can see Jenner doing a little twirl in the audience as the singer performed his hit song “Después de la Playa."

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go on multiple outings together

After they were spotted at Coachella, Bad Bunny and Jenner were then seen publicly hanging out multiple times.

In May, they attended a Met Gala afterparty together in New York City before they headed to L.A to watch the Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors.

While sitting courtside, Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen getting cozy with one another. One picture taken of them during the evening shows Jenner whispering in Bad Bunny's ear as he laughed, and another pic shows Bad Bunny putting his arm around Jenner's chair.

Bad Bunny laughs along with Kendall Jenner while they sit courtside at a Lakers game. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Bad Bunny responds to rumors he's dating Kendall Jenner

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny acknowledged all the dating rumors that were being associated with him and Jenner.

“I know something is going to come out,” he told the outlet. “I know (people are) going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When he was directly about his relationship status and the dating rumors with Jenner, Bad Bunny then answered the question by doubling down on his need for privacy.

“That’s the only answer,” he said. “In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Bad Bunny noted that he doesn’t “focus” on fans paying too much attention on his personal life.

“Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that,” he said. “I’m always going to keep living my way.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted together at a Drake concert

In August, Bad Bunny and Jenner were seen attending a Drake concert together in Inglewood, California, according to E! News.

A video that a fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the two celebs getting close to one another in the crowd. At one point in the clip, the two were holding each other close and whispering in each other's ears before they started dancing.

Bad Bunny says he has "no commitment to clarify" rumors about his love life

In September, Bad Bunny spoke about his love life again when he did an interview with Vanity Fair.

During the interview, Bad Bunny said that he doesn't feel committed to clarifying anything about his life to his fans.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” Bad Bunny said. “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear in a Gucci ad

In September, Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared in an ad for the new Gucci Valigeria campaign.

In the ad, they were seen walking through an airport with Gucci luggage in their hands.

The brand also shared another photo of the pair wearing shades while they carried their luggage with them through the airport. But the cutest picture that was taken was probably the one that Gucci shared of Bad Bunny hugging Jenner from behind.