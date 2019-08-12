He’s a bachelor in paradise no more!

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married Sunday in Rhode Island, People reports.

“We freakishly agreed on everything. Growing up we had the exact same vision of our wedding, (doing) it as grandiose as it has become,” Iaconetti, 31, told People before the small church ceremony, which was officiated by “Bachelor” producer Elan Gale.

“We’re so accustomed to being together, and living together, that marriage is the obvious next step!” Haibon, 30, said.

After Iaconetti, who wore two gowns on the big day, and Haibon exchanged vows, the newlyweds celebrated at a reception for 180 guests.

Former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars including Kaitlyn Bristowe and boyfriend Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass and wife Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg and Nick Viall were among those who turned out for the big day. Viall and Unglert even served as groomsmen.

Two people who were not there were fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Jade Roper Tolbert and hubby Tanner Tolbert. Jade, who was supposed to a bridesmaid, recently gave birth, so the couple remained in California while the new mom recovered. She posted a slideshow on Instagram sending along her best wishes.

"Ashley and Jared, Happy Wedding Day!" she wrote. "I’ve been teary today and have been looking back on all the memories we’ve made together— even way back when we knew Jared was in love with you, he just didn’t know it yet!

"You two have been the best friends we could ask for; you’ve been there for us since our beginning, too, have been two of our biggest supporters, and have loved our little family like your own," she continued. "We are so lucky to know you. It’s heartbreaking we can’t be there physically with you today as you become your own family, but we will always be here to love and support you and to lift you up."

Iaconetti and Haibon began dating in 2018, three years after they met on "Bachelor in Paradise." They got engaged soon afterward, in a moment filmed by the show.