Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 6:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are officially an item!

The couple confirmed their relationship on TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda during the Guys Tell All segment.

Tartick, a contestant on the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," smiled as he confirmed that he has been officially dating Bristowe for “about a month or so.”

Tartick said they have been dating for "about a month." Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Bristowe starred in season 11 of "The Bachelorette" and was engaged to contestant Shawn Booth for three years before they split up last fall.

Bristowe hinted during a recent episode of her podcast, “Off the Vine,” that there might be a new romance blooming between her and Tartick.

“Jason, are you finally gonna ask me on a date?” Bristowe asked Tartick playfully when he called into the show.

“You’re making me blush over here, Kaitlyn … I see no reason why we shouldn’t go to dinner or grab drinks. What do you say?” Tartick answered.

Sparks must have flown, because the pair is now officially together.

The couple confirmed rumors that they are an item.

“We were friends, a little banter here and there, and friendship turned into a relationship,” Tartick said on TODAY.

Congratulations to the happy couple!