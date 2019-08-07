After a harrowing delivery in her bedroom closet, "Bachelor in Paradise" star Jade Roper shared her postpartum experience on social media to her 1.2 million followers in a very open and honest way.

Roper just had her second child, an adorable baby boy named Brooks, with her "Bachelor in Paradise" co-star Tanner Tolbert. Now Roper is using her platform to shine a light on the realities of life after giving birth.

Paired with a selfie wearing only a bra and underwear, Roper wrote: "Women’s bodies are seriously phenomenal!"

"It’s taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum," she continued. "A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically — the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything."

Friends and fans of Roper appreciated her honesty with the post, and many commented with their support.

"Thanks for normalizing what post pregnancy *really* looks like," wrote @jamienotis. "Hollywood makes it seem like women 'bounce back' so quickly but that just isn’t the case. Heck, between the hemorrhoids and the stitches I could barely walk. Thanks for always keeping it real. Love you girl! Can’t wait to meet that sweet Emmy-clone."

Another added: "Thank you for sharing!! It’s so nice when famous women are so real postpartum because it helps so many others!"

As Roper is opening up about some difficulties during her first week, she also seems to be accepting the journey she and her body are on.

"But after such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it’s been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life," she shared. "So in love, so thankful."

Other women are also using social media to get real about the postpartum experience.

Amy Schumer shared a hilarious carousel of photos on Instagram of herself five weeks after her son, Gene, was born. Schumer was proudly rocking hospital underwear as she walked and cuddled with her newborn.

And in January, former "Bachelorette" star Desiree Hartsock Siegfried shared a candid selfie of her body days after giving birth to her second child — along with a beautiful message for new moms.

"As a society we need to embrace the beauty of the body during this time and not expect a new mom to just ‘bounce’ back like her body didn’t just go through battle," she shared. "It’s feeling beautiful and courageous in our own skin no matter the stretch marks, extra weight and whatever else is going on. Grace upon grace upon grace ... for ourselves and each other."

She concluded: "Long story short. You’re awesome, your body rocks and you’re beautiful!!"

