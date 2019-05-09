Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 5:45 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Former "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are expecting their second child!

Waddell, 33, announced the happy news Thursday on Instagram with a cute family photo. In the pic, she wears a crop top while holding the baby's ultrasound photos. Bass lifts his shirt while holding a six-pack of beer. The couple's adorable 14-month-old daughter, Bella, stands between them with a surprised look on her face.

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!!" Waddell wrote, adding that her pregnancy is the reason she hasn't been on social media in a while.

Proud dad Bass, 36, shared his own family pic on his Instagram page, joking, “Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)"

The baby will join big sister Bella plus Bass’ three sons — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — from a previous relationship.

The former co-stars met and fell in love on season three of "Bachelor in Paradise." They tied the knot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in June 2017 and welcomed little Bella in February 2018.

“Y’all — she’s perfect,” Bass gushed on Instagram at the time. "Isabella Evelyn Bass. My heart is toast. Like toast with jelly cuz my dang heart is shook. I love her I love everyone I love love."

Congratulations, Carly and Evan!