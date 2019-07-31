Jade Roper and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed a baby boy to the world Monday night, but their son's arrival was nothing like the reality TV stars expected.

For starters, it didn't happy at a hospital or birthing center, and there was no OB-GYN or midwife on hand, either. Roper gave birth at home — in her bedroom closet — and now calls the event "one of the scariest moments" of her life.

On Tuesday, Roper took to Instagram and shared details of how it all went down.

"I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet," she wrote. "I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

As the photo that accompanied that message illustrated, those people included paramedics and family members who made it to Roper's side just in time.

"I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet," she continued. "It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby."

It wasn't the sort of birth announcement that the 32-year-old parents planned to make, but since their son is here and healthy, they're elated to share the news of the surprise birth in a surprising way.

"I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me," Roper added. "So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Tanner told People magazine that their bundle of joy weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and he's 20 inches long. And the proud dad told his fans on Instagram that his son is still awaiting a name.

"We are officially a family of 4!" he wrote alongside a photo taken after they arrived at the hospital. "Baby boy threw us for a curveball last night... but him and his mom are healthy and all is well... now we just have to pick a name..."

The new arrival is baby No. 2 for the couple who fell in love on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise," in 2015. They also have a daughter, Emerson, who turns two next month.

And there's another member of the family they hold in their hearts.

Earlier this year, the couple made headlines when they opened up about an earlier pregnancy, one that occurred while they were filming the reality series and ended in miscarriage.

In addition to sharing their deeply personal story about the loss in a YouTube video, they also shared a message to their "little 'paradise' baby."

"We love you so much and think of you often and are so sorry we never got to meet you... But you will always be a part of our family. Love, Mom & Dad."