Reneé Rapp calls out 'that man' for 'making jokes about women' at Golden Globes

Reneé Rapp was not feeling the jokes comedian Jo Koy made at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

During a game of “ins and outs" posted on the official TikTok page of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Rapp revealed two of her "outs," and one was the jokes that Koy made at the awards show.

"My out is the man that was making a bunch of jokes about women last night at the Golden Globes," she said.

She also said she was agitated over a man who yelled at her at 8 a.m. on Jan. 8 and told her to smile. "Go to hell," she said.

Rapp listed her "ins," too: One was the black and silver belt that her "Mean Girls" co-star Angourie Rice wore to her TODAY With Hoda & Jenna appearance.

"It's really cute," Rapp said. "It was like the first thing that caught my eye this morning. I just love it!"

"I love reneé rapp," one person commented on the video.

Another said, "RENEE MAKING FUN OF JO IS EVERYTHING."

A third added, "Reneé is keeping it real as always. 😂."

Koy received a seemingly cold reception from the Golden Globes audience during the Jan. 7 ceremony, and caught flack on social media. Taylor Swift's reaction to Koy's joke about her went viral and also drew criticism from her fanbase.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said, as Swift looked unamused by the joke.

During the night, Koy also took aim at the "Barbie" movie, which also prompted notable reactions from the crowd.

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk / Getty Images

“The key moment in ‘Barbie’ is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call character actor!” he said.

Koy appeared to go off-script to explain why some of his jokes weren't hitting.

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” he said.

“Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?” he continued. “Shut up. You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”