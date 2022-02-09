Everything we know about the 2022 Oscars

It's easy to say that this year's 94th annual Academy Awards won't be like all the others. That's kind of a given; COVID lockdowns, masking and social distancing have made it impossible to hold a "traditional" Oscar Awards.

The legendary Academy Award "Oscar" statue. Mike Blake / Reuters

But this year's event will be reminiscent of another ceremony: last year's. Why? Because we're still trying to figure out how to hold group gatherings for something like an awards show during a pandemic.

Last year's Oscars were held in April; this year they're being held in late March. Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" leads the nominations, with 12; with his best actor nomination for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Denzel Washington became the most-nominated Black actor in history.

Real-life married couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, each of whom received a nomination, in "The Power of the Dog." Netflix

As for the rest ... well, there's a lot still up in the air. Here's what we know for now. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll update it when more info becomes available!

When are the 2022 Oscars?

Though they're usually held in the first two months of the year, in 2021 the ceremony was held in April. This year, it's on March 27, starting at 8 p.m. E.T. The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

How can I watch the Oscars?

The live telecast will broadcast on ABC and stream on Hulu TV (for those who have live subscriptions), as well as on FuboTV in some regions.

Jimmy Kimmel, hosting the 90th annual Oscars in 2018. Ed Herrera / Disney

Who's hosting the Oscars?

We have suggestions, but no one has been officially announced. The show hasn't had a host since 2018, but ABC has confirmed there will be someone in the emcee slot ... or possibly more than one person. In January, Variety indicated there could be multiple hosts, including some groups (think "Saturday Night Live" vets Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph; or "Only Murders in the Building" stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short).

Who's nominated for the Oscars?

Here's the full list, along with a look at some surprises and snubs. A few of the big category lists are:

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick ... Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Actress in a Leading Role

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, each of whom received a nomination, in "Being the Ricardos." Amazon Studios

Will there be performances at this year's Oscars?

Specifics aren't known (like whether the performances will be live or pre-recorded, which is what happened last year) but some of those we might be seeing include best original song nominees Billie Eilish ("No Time to Die"), Beyoncé (for "King Richard's" "Be Alive"), Lin-Manuel Miranda (for "Encanto's" "Dos Oruguitas"), Van Morrison (for "Belfast's" "Down to Joy") and Diane Warren (for "Four Good Days'" "Somehow You Do").

Has history been made at the Oscars this year?

You bet! As mentioned above, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated Black actor in the history of the awards, having earned his 10th nomination for "The Tragedy of Macbeth." He has one Oscar win from 2002, for best actor in "Training Day."

Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh previously had been nominated for director, actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and live-action short film; he now has fresh nominations for "Belfast" that add best picture and original screenplay to that list. That makes him the first person to be nominated in seven different categories.

Denzel Washington with Frances McDormand in "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Apple TV

"Flee," the animated documentary focusing on an Afghan refugee is the first film to receive nominations for documentary, animated film and international film in the same year.

And while this isn't historical, two married couples have been nominated in acting categories: Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons picked up supporting actor and actress nominations for "The Power of the Dog," while Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem (each of whom has won before) were nominated in the lead races for "Parallel Mothers" (Cruz) and "Being the Ricardos" (Bardem).

Related: