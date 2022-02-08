The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

On Tuesday morning, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards during a live presentation.

Nominees for all 23 categories will be revealed, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Animated Short Film and Best Music (Original Score).

The Oscars will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on March 27. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre auditorium in Los Angeles and for the first time since 2018, a yet-to-be-announced host will be leading the event.

Without further ado, here are the 2022 Oscar nominations:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Troy Kotsur, "Belfast"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Animated Short Film

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Costume Design

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"

Live Action Short Film

"Ala Kachuu"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

Music (Original Score)

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"Encanto"

"Parallel Mothers"

"The Power of the Dog"

Sound

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"Coda"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Leading Role

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Animated Feature Film

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells Vs. The Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best Picture

"Belfast"

"Coda"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Cinematography

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Documentary Feature

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Writing with Fire"

Documentary Short Subject

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Film Editing

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

International Feature Film

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom"

"The Worst Person In the World"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive," from "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas," from "Encanto"

"Down to Joy," from "Belfast"

"No Time to Die," from "No Time to Die"

"Somehow You Do," from "Four Good Days"

Production Design

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Visual Effects

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"