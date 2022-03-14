Where to watch every 2022 best picture Oscar nominee

When the 94th Academy Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, March 27, how prepared will you be to watch (and cheer) along as the categories unfold?

If you're just playing catch-up now, we can help: Below, find a list of all 10 films nominated for best picture, and exactly where you can watch them. With films streaming across multiple platforms, you easily can turn a weekend into a pre-Oscars marathon.

Among the nominees, the Jane Campion-directed “Power of the Dog” leads the pack with 12 nominations. The sci-fi epic "Dune" has 10, and "West Side Story" and "Belfast" have seven nods each. But which of the best picture nominees is your favorite? You'll have to watch and find out for yourself.

"Belfast" Alamy Stock Photo

"Belfast"

"Belfast" filters Northern Ireland's sectarian clash through the eyes of a young boy living in '60s-era Belfast. Director Kenneth Branagh used his own childhood experiences to inform the movie's perspective.

Also nominated for: original screenplay, supporting actor (Ciarán Hinds), sound, director (Kenneth Branagh), original song (Van Morrison) and supporting actress (Judi Dench)

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, AMC On Demand or Alamo On Demand

"CODA" Apple Tv

"CODA"

This coming-of-age drama follows a Child of Deaf Adults (a term shortened to "CODA") who is the only hearing member of her family. To pursue a career in music, Ruby (Emilia Jones) must leave her family and their fishing business behind — but she feels a responsibility to stay.

Also nominated for: supporting actor (Troy Kotsur), adapted screenplay

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Apple TV

"Don't Look Up" Netflix

"Don't Look Up"

After discovering a civilization-destroying comet, two astronomers go on a press tour to alert the world — only to learn the world isn't interested in listening.

Also nominated for: Film editing, original score, original screenplay

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Netflix with subscription

"Drive My Car" Alamy Stock Photo

"Drive My Car"

Clocking in at nearly three hours, this Japanese-language film focuses on a theater director as he mourns the death of his unfaithful wife, struggles to put on a multi-language version of "Uncle Vanya," and grapples with the potential loss of his eyesight.

Also nominated for: director (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi), adapted screenplay, international feature film

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on HBO Max

"Dune" Alamy Stock Photo

"Dune"

"Dune" is a striking adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel. Sent to the desert planet of Arrakis, the prince of a royal family quickly finds himself an outcast pursued by his family's enemies. While hiding in Arrakis' desert with his mother, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) comes face-to-face with a prophecy — and his starring role in it.

Also nominated for: sound, visual effects, production design, original score, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, costume design, cinematography, adapted screenplay

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime Video

"King Richard" Alamy Stock Photo

"King Richard"

How did Venus and Serena Williams become Venus and Serena Williams? "King Richard" is a biopic about the instrumental role their father, Richard Williams, played in inspiring the Williams sisters and shaping their careers as tennis legends.

Also nominated for: lead actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), film editing, original screenplay, original song (Beyoncé and Dixson)

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube

"Licorice Pizza" Alamy Stock Photo

"Licorice Pizza"

Alana and Gary grow up, get into scrapes and schemes, and navigate their first love in this Paul Thomas Anderson film, set in 1973 California.

Also nominated for: director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and original screenplay (Anderson)

Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, and YouTube

"Nightmare Alley" Alamy Stock Photo

"Nightmare Alley"

After arriving at a carnival, a man learns he has a gift at manipulating audiences. As his act gets bigger, so too does his sense of greed. "Nightmare Alley" is Guillermo del Toro's take on the 1947 original film.

Also nominated for: production design, costume design and cinematography

Where to watch: In theaters (but make sure you pick the color or black-and-white version of your choosing) and streaming on HBO Max and Hulu

"The Power of the Dog" Alamy Stock Photo

"The Power of the Dog"

In 1925 Montana, a cowboy with a vicious streak becomes jealous of his brother and his new wife, and begins to deliberately meddle in their relationship.

Also nominated for: supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons), adapted screenplay (Jane Campion), directing (Campion), lead actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), production design, sound, cinematography, film editing, original score

Where to watch: In select theaters and streaming on Netflix

"West Side Story" Alamy Stock Photo

"West Side Story"

Steven Spielberg helms the remake of this modern, musical take on "Romeo and Juliet." Amid fights between ballet-dancing gangs, a story of forbidden love blooms.

Also nominated for: Supporting actress (Ariana DeBose), production design, sound, costume design, cinematography, directing (Steven Spielberg)

Where to watch: In theaters or streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max

Note: All links are valid as of publication, but windows for streaming these films may shift at any time.