Kelsea Ballerini on 'analysis' of her reaction to Grammy loss: 'Unnecessary and hurtful'

Kelsea Ballerini's response to losing what would've been her first career Grammy is emphasizing uniting women above individual wins and losses.

Ballerini was up for best country album at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4 for "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat," but Lainey Wilson won the category with "Bell Bottom Country."

Ballerini's fan base took issue with her loss on social media, while some other viewers analyzed what they considered her negative body language when Wilson was announced as the winner.

"Ohhhh yall," Ballerini said in response to the conversation on her Instagram story.

"You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else's win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space," she said.

She shot down the "face reading and reaction analysis" as "unnecessary and hurtful" and shared what she sees as the bigger takeaway.

"A woman's win is a team win. Write about that instead?" she concluded.

Kelsea Ballerini's response to her 2024 Grammy loss. @kelseaballerini via Instagram

Fans are supporting her message and underscoring her point on social media.

"Speak on it queen!" one fan wrote on X. "@KelseaBallerini is allowed to be sad for her loss. Stop criticizing how someone looks when they lose and judging them based off facial expressions."

The results of the awards show would certainly be the team win Ballerini mentioned, as women won most of the major categories. In addition to Wilson winning best country album, Joni Mitchell won best folk album, Victoria Monet won best R&B album and Karol G won best música urbana album. Taylor Swift won album of the year for a fourth time, setting a record.

Other wins includ Boygenius taking home three awards, Billie Eilish winning song of the year and Miley Cyrus winning record of the year and best pop solo performance.