The BET Awards are here and there's a lot to celebrate: Hip-Hop turning 50, Beyoncé going on tour again, "Black Panther 2" and so much more.

Black Entertainment Television's awards show primarily bestows honors for achievements in music, but it also has categories to recognize actors, movies, sports figures and philanthropists.

The 23rd annual show has a star-studded list of nominees and performers.

Nominees were announced June 8 across an array of categories. Music awards nominees include Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Drake and Jack Harlow. Up for movie awards are “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed III,” “Nope,” "Till" and “The Woman King.” Acting nominees include Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, Janelle James and Janelle Monae. Sportsperson of the year awards include Angel Reese, Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, Jalen Hurts, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes. Here is the full list of nominees.

Performers include Coco Jones, Fat Joe, Glorilla, Kid N Play, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, Tyga, MC Lyte and Chief Keef. Here is the full list of performers.

And below, find out how to catch the awards when they air the last weekend in June.

When are the BET Awards 2023?

The BET Awards air Sunday, June 25 live from Los Angeles starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

How can I watch the BET Awards?

The BET Awards will air on its cable channel, BET, and stream on its website, BET.com.

Those without cable can stream BET on services like Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. Many of these subscription services offer a free trial.