Glen Powell has ‘perfect’ reaction to being mistaken for ‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley

There is only one Justin Hartley.

Glen Powell reminded the world of that on Jan. 7 after The Hollywood Reporter mixed up the two actors in a post on X while covering the Golden Globe Awards.

“Glen Powell has arrived for tonight’s 2024 #GoldenGlobes ceremony,” the publication captioned a picture of Hartley, decked out in a tan tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Powell took a screenshot of the post and had a little bit of fun with it.

“I think this is the perfect time to announce that @justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time,” he joked.

Glen Powell may not be Justin Hartley, much to his faux chagrin. @glenpowell via Instagram

For its part, The Hollywood Reporter rolled with the punches.

"well played @glenpowell — ... and apologies! We have our glasses on now!" it replied to his post.

Powell also had some fun with the mix-up on his Instagram story.

Powell has spoken before about how people confuse him with Justin Hartley. @glenpowell via Instagram

“Damn, I look good,” he captioned The Hollywood Reporter’s screenshot.

Powell also alluded to the fact that he is often mistaken for the former “This Is Us” star, who brought his wife to the Golden Globes, with a snippet of another interview he gave in which he acknowledged fans think he is Hartley.

Justin Hartley (left) and Glen Powell (right) are not the same person. Getty Images

“Sometimes people come up to me and they go, ‘Are you the guy from "This Is Us"?' and I have to let them down,” he said.

Powell can currently be seen in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” while Hartley is gearing up for the premiere of his new series, “Tracker,” scheduled to premiere on CBS after the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.