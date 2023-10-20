The first look at Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romantic comedy, “Anyone But You,” has officially been released.

The chemistry between the two fills every moment of the teaser trailer, which dropped on Oct. 19. It comes months after behind-the-scenes images and clips were released on social media, where people couldn’t help but notice that the leading pair had real-life rom-com energy.

With the teaser now released, here’s why many are talking about “Anyone But You.”

What is Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's movie 'Anyone But You' about?

"Anyone But You" follows Sweeney as Bea and Powell as Ben, a pair whose relationship turns ice cold after their amazing first date. When they find themselves at the same destination wedding in Australia, despite their hatred towards one another, the two decide to pretend to be the perfect couple.

Who else stars in ‘Anyone But You’?

Directed by Will Gluck, the rom-com also co-stars Alexandra Shipp, Darren Barnet, Michelle Hurd and Dermot Mulroney.

Why are people talking about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell?

Photos of the pair at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April sparked rumors of a potential off-screen romance. It should be noted that the “Euphoria” star is said to be engaged to Jonathan Davino. At the time, Powell was dating model Gigi Paris.

Sweeney and Powell spoke about their roles and friendship during the event, with her sharing the nickname she gave Powell: “Top Gun,” which references his role in Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“I love when she calls me that,” Powell told People.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the "Anyone But You" Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon. Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage

The two had been posting snaps of their time together in Australia, where they filmed. And in late April, a video of Powell dipping Sweeney generated conversation.

In an interview with Variety, Sweeney said she acted as “camp counselor,” planning group activities for her cast and crew.

Sydney Sweeney addresses romance rumors with Glen Powell

The actor would eventually speak out against the romance rumors, telling Variety that she didn't pay attention the the chatter.

“It’s a rom-com,” she told the magazine with a laugh. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris break up

Powell and Paris had been dating for three years before reports indicated that the pair broke up in late April. Around that same time, Paris posted a video of herself walking in the street, captioning the clip, “know your worth & onto the next.”

Neither one of the two have spoken out their split. But they stopped following each other on Instagram.

When will ‘Anyone But You’ be released?

“Anyone But You” will be released in theaters on Dec. 22.