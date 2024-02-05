Fantasia performs song from her 'American Idol' audition at the Grammys 20 years later

Fantasia's Grammys tribute to Tina Turner doubled as homage to how she got her start in the industry.

"The Color Purple" star performed Turner's "Proud Mary" for the 2024 Grammys in memoriam segment Feb. 4 to honor the late singer, who died last May. Fantasia performed that very song 20 years ago during her "American Idol" audition, the first step in eventually winning Season Three of the show.

"How it Started VS How it’s Going! Thanks @oprahdaily,” Fantasia wrote on her Instagram story, resharing a mashup of the two performances posted by Oprah Daily.

Fantasia acknowledged her music journey, from when she started on "American Idol" to performing at the Grammys, over on her Instagram story. @fantasia via Instagram

Complete with a costume of gold fringes, Fantasia's Grammys performance rocked the house.

"PROUD MARY… This one was for you Queen, @tinaturner!! Thank you @RecordingAcad for having me!! " Fantasia wrote on X Feb. 5.

"What an honor it was having 2 of Tina Turners dancers of 14 years perform with me! @fatima_noir," she added.

Fantasia's performance of the song on "American Idol" in 2004 seemed to have helped advance her in the singing competition. Fantasia, who was 19 at the time, originally auditioned with "Killing Me Softly" by Fugees, to mixed reviews from Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

Fantasia Barrino during the "American Idol" Season Three finale, which she won. Ray Mickshaw / WireImage

"This girl can sing," Jackson immediately said when Fantasia finished.

"Got to watch your pitch though. Definitely watch your pitch a little bit, but you are definitely a strong, wonderful singer," Abdul said.

"Well ... great voice. It's just I'm always trying to imagine people at this stage, where you go throughout the competition, because you have such a distinct voice and what at one moment is deemed an advantage will then possibly become a disadvantage because you are what you are," Cowell said.

Jackson then offered for Fantasia to sing a second song.

"Yeah, I'd be interested, yeah," Cowell responded.

"With different colors to your voice," Abdul guided.

Fantasia then belted out "Proud Mary," snapping along and swinging her hips.

Jackson and Abdul doubled down on their support for Fantasia after hearing her second song. Cowell became a believer, too.

"I actually think you're one of the best we've ever had. That's what I think. I really do," he said.

Since winning "American Idol" two decades ago, Fantasia has released seven albums. She stars in the new musical adaptation of "The Color Purple."