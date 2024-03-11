What did Emma Stone say after Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Poor Things’ joke at Oscars?

Emma Stone was not having Jimmy Kimmel's humor at the Oscars, or so people think.

At the 96th Oscar awards, Stone was nominated for her leading role in "Poor Things," an award she took home at the end of the night. The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, was nominated for 11 Oscar awards this year.

But before Stone won the Oscar for best actress in a leading role, the award show's host, Kimmel, cracked a joke about the film, specifically about her character's frequent nude scenes.

“Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' we’re allowed to show on TV," Kimmel said, after a few short seconds of the movie aired.

The camera cut to Stone's reaction right after the joke. Sitting next to her husband Dave McCary, Stone appeared to mouth something.

The most common guess? She said, "He's a prick." TODAY.com has reached out to Stone for comment and has not heard back at the time of publication.

In the fantastical "Poor Things," Stone plays Bella, a young woman whose mind is implanted with a toddler's in an effort to save her life. Bella explores the world with a sense of openness and curiosity — which leads her to explore sex, too.

Fans online considered her reaction, if true, warranted. “Emma stone’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel‘s joke about poor things clips they can show on TV is priceless. she knows how cheap that was,” one X user posted.

Others just wanted to know what she said.

Lip reading has become a phenomenon this awards season as spectators try to decipher what stars are saying. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Golden Globes interactions were analyzed until Gomez finally shared lip readers had interpreted it all wrong.

Emily Blunt and Gomez poked fun at their own lip reading controversies by posing for a photo with hands over their mouths. Swift brought a fan to the Grammys so she could speak freely.