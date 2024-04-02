Beyoncé wins innovation award, thanks Black musicians ‘who defied any label’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Beyoncé was a showstopper at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The singer, fresh off the release of her latest new album, “Cowboy Carter,” made an appearance at the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was honored with the Innovator Award during the ceremony. She was also up for R&B song of the year for “Cuff It” and R&B artist of the year, among others.

Before she took the stage, Stevie Wonder spoke wonders of “the most awarded person in Grammy history,” before touching on her past accolades, chart-topping albums, goodwill and history-making moments.

“Now, Beyoncé is once again changing music and culture,” Wonder said about her latest record, in part. “And when she’s not changing music, she’s changing the world, fighting the good fight.”

In an outfit fit for a country queen, Beyoncé donned an all-black, Western-inspired ensemble. The “Ya Ya” singer wore black leather jumpsuit with gold detailing. She accessorized with a matching black hat with gold hardware.

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Beyoncé thanked Wonder for “making a way for all of us” and said she was honored to receive this recognition from him. She also mentioned that he played the harmonica on her recent version of Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene.”

“Tonight, you called me an innovator and for that, I’m very grateful,” Beyoncé began. “Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream and that role can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith, trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

She went on to say she hopes that labels, radio stations and award shows would be “more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.” Beyoncé then dedicated the award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives “and their art to creating shifts.”

She concluded by naming a few Black artists like Rosetta Tharpe, Linda Martell, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Wonder and many more “who defied any label placed upon them.”

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award from Stevie Wonder onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow,” she continued, thanking her team, husband Jay-Z and her “three beautiful children” who inspire her.

Beyoncé has had the internet talking after dropping her “Cowboy Carter” album following the release of her highly successful album “Renaissance” in 2022.

“This ain’t a Country album,” the artists previously expressed. “This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

When released, “Cowboy Carter” included guest appearances by Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Martell, Miley Cyrus and more. Beyoncé pays tribute to many past Black artists who influenced country music, as well as the Chitlin’ Circuit.

An innovator indeed, when she released “Texas Hold ‘Em,” she became the first Black female artist to top the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. And on “Cowboy Carter” release day, March 28, the record became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far.