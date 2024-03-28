All about Dolly Parton’s feature on Beyoncé’s new album ‘Cowboy Carter’

The rumors are true!

Dolly Parton has been confirmed as a featured guest on Beyoncé's new country album, “Cowboy Carter.”

When Beyoncé released the puzzle for her track list online, it showed Parton's name in a bubble next to the word "Jolene" that's underlined.

After deciphering the puzzle, TODAY.com learned that Beyoncé will indeed be covering Parton's hit song "Jolene" in "Cowboy Carter" and have the country singer featured on the album as well.

On March 11, Parton was asked about Beyoncé's upcoming album that's slated to be released on March 29 and she said she thinks the "Renaissance" singer has already recorded a version of "Jolene" for her album.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton told Knox News in an interview. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Parton added. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Some more artists who will be featured on the album are Linda Martell and Willie Nelson.

Dolly Parton performs during a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 18, 2023, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, TN. Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Instagram, Beyoncé explained that "Cowboy Carter" was "over five years in the making" and she said the album was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t."

"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," she continued. "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

Beyoncé concluded her post by saying "Cowboy Carter" isn't a country album, but a Beyoncé album.

"This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!" she added.