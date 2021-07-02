Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger has seen Chris Pratt saying 'I will be back' in new film

Chris Pratt knows he can’t possibly live up to the precedent set by his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In his new Amazon Prime movie “The Tomorrow War,” Pratt plays a soldier who travels into the future to fight aliens in order to save mankind. The film features him saying “I will be back,” a slight variation on Schwarzenegger’s classic “I’ll be back” from “The Terminator.”

“The one line that kind of stood out to me — ‘I will be back,’” “New York Live” reporter Joelle Garguilo told him. “Considering who your father-in-law is, I am just curious if you and Mr. Schwarzenegger — has he seen that?”

Pratt says while Ah-nuld hasn’t seen the movie, he did show his father-in-law the trailer and warned him about what to expect.

“I showed it in front of the whole family and I said, ‘I do have a line. I say, “I will be back.” And you’ll see it just pales in comparison to anytime you’ve ever delivered that iconic line,’” Pratt recalled. “I’m just saying it like a guy who’s going into the room. There’s nothing iconic about it.”

Pratt, who married Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine in 2019 and has a daughter, Lyla, with her, also said Schwarzenegger has a flair for reciting his lines in everyday life.

“He does it all the time, too," Pratt said. "He’ll say lines from his movies and stuff. He’ll walk out and be like, ‘I’ll be back.’”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have a good relationship, with the former California governor saying he was won over after they went to the gym together.

“And like I just said, when I watched him make his moves in the gym, the incline press specifically did it,'' he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2019. "It's why I wanted him to become my son-in-law was the incline press."

When it comes to the gym, though, there’s no word, on whether, ahem, they’ll be back.