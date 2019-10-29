Is there any activity more intimidating for a future son-in-law looking to impress his father-in-law than pumping iron with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Chris Pratt not only joined "The Terminator" star in the gym, he actually requested it.

"And of course the first thing when we met he says, 'Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron,''' Schwarzenegger said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night.

"Pumping iron was the decision-making factor. We were in the gym, that was it."

Pratt, who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June, had no fear of hitting the gym with the Austrian-American action star and body-building legend who literally was the star of a 1977 film called "Pumping Iron."

Kimmel asked Schwarzenegger, 72, who can bench press more between the two. Pratt, 40, is no stranger to the gym given that he has a career of his own as an action star in the "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

"You know, I really don't know because I haven't bench-pressed for a while because my shoulder is kind of injured, but he's a strong guy, there's no two ways about it, and I'm very proud of him,'' Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger, who reprises one of his most iconic roles in "Terminator: Dark Fate" this week, joked that it was one specific exercise that put Pratt over the top.

"And like I just said, when I watched him make his moves in the gym, the incline press specifically did it,'' he said. "It's why I wanted him to become my son-in-law was the incline press."

The two hit it off immediately after Pratt started dating his daughter with ex-wife and NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver. The couple got engaged in January.

"First of all, I'm really happy that he is such a great guy," Schwarzenegger said. "Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.

"I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she's going out with him because I said, 'Do you have to be so competitive? You have to have a guy that is taller than me, that is bigger than me, that's done bigger movies than me, and all of this kind of stuff that makes more money than me. What is going on here?"

However, Schwarzenegger was not invited to Pratt's bachelor party ahead of his wedding to Katherine. Rest assured, it was probably nothing as crazy as Schwarzenegger's own bachelor party before he married Shriver in 1986.

"It was wild,'' Schwarzenegger said. "There were animals. They brought in sheep in garter belts. It was not pretty."