Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger call son-in-law 'Chris Evans' in funny exchange

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger occasionally confuses Chris Pratt with another superhero actor who shares the same first name with his son-in-law.

The former governor of California mistakenly referred to Pratt as Chris Evans during a recent Instagram telethon that Pratt hosted and the interaction is both hilarious and endearing.

Pratt organized the virtual 2-hour telethon to raise money for Greater Good, a charity that helps feed the hungry, and invited several of his all-star friends to participate, including actors Jamie Foxx, Bryce Dallas Howard and Tom Holland. He even asked his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's father to make an appearance.

Schwarzenegger, who has starred in films like "The Terminator" and "Kindergarten Cop," was happy to oblige his son-in-law's request and greeted him enthusiastically during the telethon.

"Hello, Chris ... Evans, oh not Chris Evans, sorry, I'm going to screw up this whole thing right from the beginning, Chris Pratt," the 73-year-old began, stirring up a hearty chuckle from Pratt.

Initially, it wasn't clear if Schwarzenegger was joking or if the mistake was genuine, but then he held up a cue card with Pratt's name on it, and it seemed like he might have planned the funny moment.

"I didn't look at the cue cards the right way. Sorry about that. I should know your name, I should know your name. That's for sure. You're my favorite son-in-law," he said.

"I'm your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite," Pratt jokingly replied.

If it was in fact a genuine mistake, it's easy to see why Schwarzenegger had a slip of the tongue. Both Pratt and Evans star in popular Marvel superhero film series: "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain America," respectively.

Still, Schwarzenegger made it clear that he really respects and admires Pratt.

"I think the world of you, not just because you're my son-in-law, but also you're so giving and you think not only about yourself and your career, but also about other people," he said.

During their chat, Pratt and Schwarzenegger spoke about a range of topics, including the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the shutdown of California's economy and the importance of wearing masks.

"People are asking what can they contribute to this disastrous situation we're in. It's very simple: Wear your mask because if you wear your mask, you're really protecting other people," the former politician said.

The telethon ended up raising $615K for charity and Schwarzenegger applauded Pratt for his hosting talents.

"You should be a talk show host besides an actor because what you have done today, the way you've interviewed people, you made it really interesting," he said.

"Honestly, I might like that better than being an actor. If I could just do a show 20 minutes from the house and make it a gig, I might do it," Pratt replied. "Maybe one day, it's a fallback plan."