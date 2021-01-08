Amanda Kloots keeps Nick Cordero's ashes in a ring that will one day go to son

Amanda Kloots has found a beautiful way to honor her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero.

Kloots, who recently joined “The Talk” as a permanent co-host, explained on "Entertainment Tonight" that she had a custom ring made recently that includes some of her late husband’s ashes.

“It’s beautiful,” she said, ahead of her first day on the talk show. “I feel like he’s with me every day and I absolutely love it and cherish it.”

Kloots, 38, gave a close-up view of the ring to viewers and added that she plans to hand down the keepsake to Elvis, her 18-month-old son with Cordero.

Cordero died last July of COVID-19 complications at age 41, after he was hospitalized for months with the illness.

Kloots said she knew Cordero would be proud of her new job as a co-host on “The Talk.”

“He would be like, ‘Baby, oh my God!’” she said. “He was my ultimate cheerleader. I know he’s right beside me today through this.”

Kloots shared more details about her meaningful ring in a recent Instagram post. She revealed that the gem in the center is Cordero's birthstone, a sapphire, and said the ring is engraved with her late husband’s initials.

“I’m constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you,” she wrote in the caption. “I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand.”

She added that jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb made the ring.

“Nick went to Stephanie for all my jewelry, he knew I loved her designs!” she wrote. “My wedding and engagement ring are from her so this ring is very special to me.”

In addition to the ring, Kloots revealed that she also had a custom vase made that includes some of Cordero's ashes.

“Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired and then she glazed the vase and added the heart design,” she explained on Instagram. “I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it.”

Earlier this week, Kloots marked six months since her husband passed away with an Instagram video post.

“Honey, I miss every single bit of you,” she captioned the clip of Cordero singing. “All the bits- the ones I loved and the ones that drove me crazy. I am so lucky to have so many videos and recordings of Nicks singing. This one I especially love because it’s just Nick being Nick. He’s taking the dogs on a walk in Central Park making up little songs. To hear him sing and speak gives me so much comfort. It’s as if he hasn’t left us.”