See Amanda Kloots' emotional tribute on Nick Cordero's birthday: 'Angel in heaven'

Amanda Kloots has honored late husband Nick Cordero on his birthday in a moving Instagram post.

On Thursday, Kloots shared a pair of photos and a video of the Broadway actor on Instagram that were taken at his birthday party last year when his friends sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“My angel in heaven is celebrating his birthday today. Happy 42nd Birthday baby I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone. Elvis and I will be singing here on earth to you,” she wrote.

Kloots, who has a 1-year-old son, Elvis, with Cordero, reminisced about her husband's birthday celebration in 2019 and how much fun he had.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

“These pics and videos were from our party last year at our friends home in Laurel Canyon. It could not have been a more perfect party for him,” she wrote.

“He was at his favorite bar with his favorite friends in Laurel Canyon, his dream come true. Right after he blew out his candles I remember him saying, ‘Come on! I’m so blessed!’ I love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday.”

Since Cordero died from coronavirus complications in July, Kloots has tirelessly remembered him, sharing photos she found on his phone, expressing her awe at his memorial and letting fans know about the sign she believes he sent her.

She also sang his song "Live Your Life" for fans on Instagram Live one day after he died.

Last month, Kloots announced she would be releasing a line of T-shirts, with half of the proceeds going to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response fund.

Earlier this month, she also released a duet she sang with Cordero called "Not Far Away."