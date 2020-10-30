Amanda Kloots made a beautiful clay vase using some of late husband Nick Cordero's ashes.

The 38-year-old fitness instructor shared a photo of herself smiling next to the vase Thursday on Instagram. In her caption, she explained that she and the couple's 1-year-old son, Elvis, decorated the piece with their handprints.

"My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nick's ashes is done! I cannot believe how it turned out. @emilytyra and @rarebirdgoods is truly amazing for this gorgeous gift," she wrote.

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired and then she glazed the vase and added the heart design," she continued. "I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it."

Kloots' unique vase is just the latest way she's honoring her Broadway star husband, who died in July of COVID-19 complications at age 41.

The devoted widow first posted about the vase in September when she shared a photo of her and Elvis behind a pottery wheel. In her caption, she explained that a friend who owned a pottery business in Los Angeles had invited her to make a piece using some of Nick's ashes.

"I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!" wrote Kloots.

"Once she mixed the ashes with the clay, threw and spun our piece, Elvis and I got our hands wet and put our hands into the clay to make our imprints on the piece. It will be a vase! This was so incredible and really felt special. A way to turn something sad into something joyful," she added.

Kloots opened up to People this month about the many other ways she's keeping Cordero's memory alive for the couple's son.

"We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss," Kloots told the magazine, noting that she and Elvis also look at photographs together. In the morning, the mother and son wake up to Cordero’s music.

Reminders of Cordero are all around the family’s California home, including a rug embroidered with the title of his song “Live Your Life" and a throw pillow featuring pictures of the late singer.

But the biggest reminder of her late husband is Elvis himself.

"Elvis is just calm and cool. He gets along with everybody. I think that’s very much Nick," she shared.