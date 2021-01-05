Amanda Kloots pays tribute to Nick Cordero 6 months after his death

Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband, Nick Cordero, on the six-month anniversary of his death.

The Broadway star died in June at the age of 41 from coronavirus complications after a diagnosis in early April. Throughout his health battle, Cordero experienced several complications, including lung damage and a blood clot that resulted in a leg amputation.

On Tuesday, Kloots posted a video on Instagram of her late husband singing, and she shared a sweet message of remembrance — both to Cordero and her followers.

"Today marks six months since Nick passed. Honey, I miss every single bit of you. All the bits- the ones I loved and the ones that drove me crazy," the 38-year-old wrote.⠀

In the short clip, Cordero makes up a song as he takes his dog for a walk. In her caption, Kloots said that she feels lucky to have numerous videos and recordings of her late husband singing.

"This one I especially love because it’s just Nick being Nick. He’s taking the dogs on a walk in Central Park making up little songs. To hear him sing and speak gives me so much comfort. It’s as if he hasn’t left us," she wrote.

The fitness instructor, who recently started a new job as co-host of CBS’ “The Talk,” said she listens to Cordero's singing all the time, especially in the car or at home.

"A persons voice is so special especially after they are gone and you can’t hear it. So I say, call the person, leave the voicemail or record the song," she urged her followers. "Put your voice out there. ❤️"

Over the weekend, Kloots revealed that she's ready to seek therapy after mourning Cordero. In an Instagram story, she said that celebrating the holidays was tough this year for her and her 1-year-old son, Elvis, and admitted that New Year's was more difficult than Christmas.

"I think it's because when a new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp 2020. But, I can't forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean,” she wrote.

In October, Kloots also shared a photo of a clay vase she made using some of Cordero's ashes; she said her son helped decorate the piece with his handprints.

"I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it," she wrote at the time.