This 'AGT' contestant's cover of a 2008 Pink song will give you chills

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Jimmie Herrod performed a moving cover of Pink’s “Glitter in the Air” during the show's semifinal competition Tuesday night.

Sporting a pastel-pink suit, Herrod showed off his impressive vocal range as he put his own spin on the ballad from Pink’s 2008 album, “Funhouse.”

Herrod performed a moving cover of Pink's 2008 ballad, "Glitter In the Air." Trae Patton / NBC

"He's got it all...tone, range, emotion, charisma. He's already a winner," one person commented on a YouTube video of his performance.

"You don't have any bad performance, all masterpieces. Your tone, control and range is just phenomenal. Deserves to be in the finals," added another.

Herrod reflected on his performance in an Instagram post after the show aired.

“To echo the words of many other contestants, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life,” Herrod wrote.

“Each performance I am both inspired and humbled by everyone else giving their ALL on that stage, doing what only THEY can,” he added. “But the reward of rewards is to be equally acknowledged for what I uniquely offer. Thank you all for your outpouring of love. I see the messages and am deeply touched by them. The time you take uplifts me ❤️ I love you all.”

The Portland, Oregon-based singer first wowed the judges when he sang “Tomorrow” from “Annie” in his audition, earning a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara.

In the quarterfinals, he slayed his performance of another nostalgic song, “Pure Imagination,” from the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

“AGT” has been full of incredible covers this season. Last month, 10-year-old contestant Peter Rosalita stopped the judges in their tracks with his amazing cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Rosalita also stunned everyone with his rendition of “All By Myself,” which Celine Dion famously covered in 1996.

During last night’s semifinals, Rosalita took on a classic from yet another legend Mariah Carey, performing “Without You,” which Carey covered on her 1993 album “Music Box.”