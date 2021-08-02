'AGT' singer to leave show after her cancer takes 'turn for the worse'

The cancer patient who won over hearts with her story and fans with her gorgeous audition on "America's Got Talent" said she won't be able to compete on the show due to her health.

Jane, a 30-year-old singer from Ohio who goes by Nightbirde onstage, shared the heartbreaking update with her Instagram fan base on Monday.

"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding," she wrote. "What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

Nightbirde's audition aired on television in June and earned a push of the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell, sending her to the next round.

"Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention," she wrote. "I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT."

At her audition, the singer explained she only had a 2% chance of survival and that her cancer had spread to her spine, lungs, and liver.

She performed an original song, "It's OK," that moved the judges to tears and the audience to their feet.

Monday night, judge Heidi Klum shared Nightbirde's post, along with a message of support.

"Nightbirde, we will miss your energy, your passion, and your beautiful voice at the live shows," she wrote. "The entire #AGT family loves you and we’re all rooting for you."

Plenty of other other fans echoed Klum's sentiment. Nightbirde ended her Monday message on an optimistic note, letting her fans know that she has so much more left to give.

"Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me," she wrote. "Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams."