Watch a 10-year-old stun 'AGT' judges with incredible cover of a Celine Dion hit

Tuesday night’s 16th season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” featured a stunning performance from a 10-year-old boy who may have a real shot at winning the competition show.

Peter Rosalita, a Filipino citizen who was born in the United Arab Emirates, blew the judges away with his rendition of “All By Myself,” the 1975 Eric Carmen song that Celine Dion covered in 1996.

Dressed in a white suit, Peter’s powerhouse vocals and presence earned a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum.

“I’m so nervous,” he said after he finished singing.

“We were so nervous, too. But we loved you,” Vergara said.

“You’re amazing,” Mandel gushed. “I predict you’re going to go far in this competition.”

You may not know the name Peter Rosalita, but you should. YouTube

“I think you were incredible,” Klum told him, noting how high his voice got. “I mean, Mariah (Carey) better watch out.”

“That was an incredible audition,” Cowell said. “There were parts during that audition which literally gave me goose bumps. You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is going to fall in love with you after this audition.”

“I think America’s going to love you,” Klum added.

“I think the world’s going to love him,” Cowell followed.

Peter got a “yes” from all four judges, but he was hardly the only act to catch the judges’ attention.

The Northwell Nurse Health Choir, a group of 18 singers who worked professionally as front-line nurses during the pandemic, delivered a rousing take of “Lean on Me” and “Stand By Me.”

“It has just been a very dark, trying time for all of us, but the one thing that’s bringing us a little bit of light and a little bit of hope is music,” one of the nurses said before their performance that resulted in a standing ovation.

“The world needs you,” Cowell raved. “It’s going to touch a lot of people. People are going to remember this audition.”

“It was beautiful, heartfelt to see how you were moving around and having fun. It was dynamic. I loved it. It was perfection,” Vergara said.

“One word comes to mind and it’s ‘heroic,’” Mandel said before he hit the Golden Buzzer, enabling the choir to go right to the live shows in Hollywood. “I got to say that you are the most inspiring moment that I have had in the last year, not only for who you are, for what you do.”