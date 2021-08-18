Choir of nurses returns to 'AGT' for a performance that'll move you to tears

It’s been two and a half months since the men and women of the Northwell Health Nurse Choir made their moving debut on the season 16 premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” bringing the audience to tears and inspiring judge Howie Mandel to hit the Golden Buzzer.

That action ensured the choir a spot in the live quarterfinals and a chance to show once again what a dedicated group of front-line heroes can do — beyond the vital work they’re known for offstage.

On Tuesday night, they did just that.

Dressed in matching blue scrubs, the 18-member act performed “You Will Be Found,” from the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which proved to be an apt selection for the nurses.

“Even when the dark comes crashing through/ When you need a friend to carry you/ And when you're broken on the ground/ You will be found,” they sang.

When the harmonies came to a close, the in-house audience got to their feet and all four judges — Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell — joined them in an extended standing ovation. Vergara, no doubt like many others who witnessed the act, wiped away a tear when it was over.

And online audiences were just as moved when a clip of the performance hit YouTube.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir returns to "America's Got Talent" for the quarterfinals on August 17. Elizabeth Morris / NBC

“This performance makes me so emotional,” one viewer wrote. “I really love the fact that they were able to do this despite all the fighting and sacrifices they made for the world during this pandemic.”

Another wrote, “I did not notice my tears are flowing until their performance ended.”

And yet another explained that the nurses were “singing into my soul. ... They sound like a pro show choir.”

That last point is perhaps the most impressive part of this group of health care workers, because until a year ago, they didn’t even know each other. According to Northwell Health's website, the nurses “from different hospitals, nursing specialties and areas of New York,” met virtually in 2020.

“The power of music lifted their spirits and helped them forge a special bond — something they treasure, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for nurses,” the site notes.

And on Wednesday night’s episode of “AGT,” they and their newfound fans will learn if the Northwell Health Nurse Choir will get the chance to sing again in the upcoming semifinals.