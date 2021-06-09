'AGT' judges floored by cancer patient's gold buzzer performance — watch the video

A talented singer got her big break on Tuesday when “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell pushed the coveted golden buzzer for her performance, sending her through to the next round.

But it wasn’t just Ohio native Jane’s original song that touched the judges — it was her story.

The 30-year-old singer, who goes by Nightbirde when she’s performing, said she has been fighting cancer for the past several years.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she told the audience. “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happened to me.”

Nightbirde went on to sing her original song, “It’s OK,” which visibly moved the judges. When she concluded her song, the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“You gave me chills,” judge Heidi Klum effused. “Your voice is so beautiful to listen to, it was beautiful all the way around.”

Judge Sofia Vergara, who had teared up during the performance said it was “powerful” and “heartfelt.”

"When singers come on, I think about authenticity. When you feel it, it moves you," judge Howie Mandel told her. “That felt like the most authentic thing I have heard this season.”

Nightbirde is overcome after getting the golden buzzer in Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent." Trae Patton / NBC

Cowell agreed with Mandel, adding that her “stunning” performance had been a “casual” way of telling everyone what she is going through.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she replied.

Cowell paused to sip his drink, emotional.

“I’m not going to give you a yes,” he told her. “I’m going to give you something else.”

Judge Simon Cowell applauds Nightbirde after he gave her a golden ticket to the next round. Trae Patton / NBC

He then slammed the golden buzzer and golden ticker tape showered onto the stage. Nightbirde was briefly overwhelmed and then Cowell joined her onstage to give her a hug.

"I have a two percent chance of survival but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is,” she said.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.