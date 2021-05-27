'AGT' judges say America will 'be in tears' after seeing audition by choir of nurses

“America’s Got Talent” returns for its 16th season next week, and some front-line heroes will have a chance to show off just what they can do when not helping others.

Show judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, along with host Terry Crews, told TODAY in a segment aired Thursday that this season, which premieres June 1, will feature many memorable acts, including a group of nurses from New York City who worked during the pandemic.

"It was uplifting. It was one of those things because they've seen so much tragedy during this year ... that they needed to lean on each other as a choir, as a group, and it was amazing to watch," Crews said.

A choir of nurses is one of the performances "America's Got Talent" fans can expect to enjoy. Tyler Golden / NBC

“That moment just explodes on the screen, and America is going to be in tears,” Mandel said.

Mandel added that the show’s return signals that the world is getting back to normal.

“I think that season 16 is the light at the end of everyone's tunnel,” he said.

Working on the show provided a sense of relief for the judges, according to Klum.

“We had the most fun because we all have been cooped up, so it was so nice to see each other,” she said.

The stars also said this season’s competitors really raise the bar.

“The stage is more explosive than it's ever been,” Mandel said.

"I'm back there with these acts and what was crazy is we all learned that we will never, ever take anything for granted," Crews added. "There are some things that you will never, ever see at ay other time, any other place. They put everything on the line. It all went up like 10 notches."

"America's Got Talent" promises a wide range of acts. Trae Patton / NBC

Cowell is returning as "AGT's" head judge after being absent most of last season due to a bike accident that left his back broken.

"Actually, where Terry is pretty much sitting, that's where it was," Cowell told TODAY's Natalie Morales, indicating the spot in the courtyard of his Malibu, California, home where the incident took place. "We actually do have it on security cameras."

Asked by Klum where the blood was coming from, he replied, "Everywhere. My elbows. ... There are blood marks somewhere."

Despite all the disruptions and turmoil of last year, Vergara was thrilled to be part of the show during her first season as a judge.

“They try to blame me for everything that happened, even for the pandemic,” she joked. “I don't care what they say. I had a great time in season 15.”

“America’s Got Talent” returns for its 16th season on Tuesday, June 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.